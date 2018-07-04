Toggle apologises after the Sweden-Switzerland stream experienced issues – but users are still unhappy

Toggle experienced issues with its streaming service, much to the ire of paying customers. Facebook/FIFA World Cup

Some Singaporeans were infuriated when online service Toggle’s streaming of the 2018 World Cup broke down at a crucial moment in the match between Sweden and Switzerland on Tuesday (July 3).

About an hour into the round of 16 match, the stream froze completely and did not recover in time for users to see the only goal of the game scored by Sweden at the 66th minute.

Understandably, users were upset that they had missed such an important moment:

Anyone watching the world cup on toggle and facing issues? — Anand (@Abangbody) July 3, 2018

Toggle has since apologised for the incident on its Facebook page, saying:

“We apologise for the streaming issues that some of you experienced in the second half of the match between Sweden and Switzerland. We have fixed the problem and are working to ensure that we stay on track throughout the next match between Colombia and England at 2am.”

Even though Toggle had said that the problems was solved, it appears that a user still had issues when trying to watch the next game between England and Colombia:

Toggle’s apology did not appear to quell the anger of users as well, with many of them lambasting the streams, some even demanding refunds and a few threatening to escalate the issue to the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) or other authorities:

@ToggleSG refund please. I don’t wanna watch any other games on toggle anymore. Thanks — Nina (@saltsugarshells) July 3, 2018

@mediacorp #toggle #down during Sweden Vs Switzerland match. Not even an apology from toggle! Making a report to @IDA_INSG in the morning. Should have subscribed with SH or ST — monkken (@monkken) July 3, 2018

Toggle’s website shows that subscribers paid S$112.35 ($82) to watch the World Cup games.