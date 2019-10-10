These 12 exquisite wedding dresses are made from toilet paper

caption Designs by the top three category winners, from left: Susan Nicholson of Kennesaw, Georgia; Mimoza Haska of Surfside Beach, South Carolina; Donna Vincler of Brentwood, Tennessee. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

The 15th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest may have just crowned its winner, but every design from the 12 finalists is truly jaw-dropping.

Each year, Charm Weddings and Quilted Northern team up to present the annual competition in which designers from across the country create custom toilet paper wedding dresses.

The designs were judged by a panel of guest celebrity judges including Monte Durham of “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta,” Jeremiah Brent of “Nate & Jeremiah by Design,” and Zanna Roberts Rassi, a fashion editor for Marie Claire.

The winning designer received a $10,000 prize, while the second-place winner received a check for $5,000, and the third-place winner received $2,500.

Here are the 12 exquisite designs from the finalists.

You’ve heard about blushing brides, but how about flushing brides?

What started as a $500 contest inspired by a popular wedding shower game has evolved into something of a phenomenon. The contest received more than 1,500 entries this year, and they were narrowed down to a mere 12 finalists.

Contestants were tasked with creating custom wedding dresses using only Quilted Northern toilet paper, tape, glue, and a needle and thread – and the results are breathtaking.

The designs were critiqued by a panel of celebrity judges including Laura Gawne and Susan Bain, co-creators of the contest and owners of Charm Weddings, and Charles Ekenga, senior brand manager for the Quilted Northern team.

They were also joined by Monte Durham of “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta,” Jeremiah Brent of “Nate & Jeremiah by Design,” and Zanna Roberts Rassi, a fashion editor for Marie Claire.

Here are the jaw-dropping designs from the 12 finalists.

Mimoza Haska came in first place for her unique, crocheted toilet paper gown. She won $10,000.

caption Design by Mimoza Haska, winner of the contest. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

“The fact that [Mimoza Haska] could twist the toilet paper into yarn and crochet it is amazing,” Laura Gawne, co-creator of the contest, told Insider.

caption The back of Mimoza Haska’s design. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

“From day one, we’ve judged each design on beauty, originality, creativity, workmanship, and the use of toilet paper,” Susan Bain, the other co-creator and co-owner of Charm Weddings, said.

Both Bain and Gawne commented on the incredible craftsmanship of the winning gown.

“A lot of the dresses we see look great in photos, on the dress form, and on the model, but these designs also have to be taken on and off … [the winning design] was incredibly well-made,” Gawne said.

Mimoza Haska won the Grand Prize of $10,000. The second-place winner received a check for $5,000 and the third-place contestant received $2,500.

caption Mimoza Haska won the Grand Prize of $10,000. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

Donna Vincler came in second for her romantic, vintage-inspired gown, accessorized with a floral headpiece.

caption Design by Donna Vincler. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

The long train is certainly something to behold, not to mention the intricate floral details.

caption Design by Donna Vincler. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

For the first time, the 12 toilet paper dress finalists were broken up by category. Dresses were categorized as “traditional,” “modern,” or “cultural.”

caption Design by Susan Nicholson. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

Susan Nicholson came in third place for her “cultural” gown, complete with an elegant top hat, lace-like detailing, and full mermaid skirt.

caption Design by Susan Nicholson. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

Even though not every designer went home with a top prize, each dress deserves recognition.

caption Design by Carol Touchstone. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

“Not only are these designers so talented – if the gowns were being made out of real fabric, they would still be beautiful – but the fact that they can do this with toilet paper, which is difficult to work with, is so incredible,” Gawne said. “People get that, and that’s part of why [the contest] continues to be so popular. It really is an amazing feat.”

Many designers like Carol Touchstone, who designed this eye-catching, textured ballgown, have been a part of the contest in previous years.

caption Design by Carol Touchstone. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

“On our 10th anniversary, we decided to choose 10 contestants to compete in a runway show and we will give the grand prize winner $10,000, for our 10th anniversary,” Gawne told Insider. “It’s been a natural progression over the years.”

Ashley Ulicni’s feminine and elegant dress looks like it’s straight off the runway. While the “fabric” choice may not work for your beach wedding, it’s certainly beautiful to look at.

caption Design by Ashley Ulicni. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

The back detail truly brings the whole look together.

caption Design by Ashley Ulicni. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

This ballgown, made by Lindsay Hinz, is finished off with tons of ruffles and a toilet paper bouquet.

caption Design by Lindsay Hinz. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

The avant-garde back detail of this gown adds some edge to an otherwise traditional silhouette.

caption Design by Lindsay Hinz. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

Star-shaped appliques are a massive trend in bridal fashion right now, and this runway-ready gown by Van Tran takes them to the next level.

caption Design by Van Tran. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

It’s hard to believe the designer used toilet paper for this beautiful corset back detail.

caption Design by Van Tran. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

This whimsical toilet paper gown would be at home in the pages of a fairytale. The designer, Gale Mathis, also gets bonus points for the toilet paper owl and wings.

caption Design by Gale Mathis. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

The gorgeous train and feather-like detailing make this toilet paper wedding gown completely one of a kind.

caption Design by Gale Mathis. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

This white-and-blue ombré gown designed by Leonor Calderon is a true work of art.

caption Design by Leonor Calderon. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

Though the contest was originally inspired by the popular wedding shower game, these toilet paper gowns certainly take design and creativity to the next level.

caption Design by Leonor Calderon. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

This voluminous ballgown is opulent enough to make any bride green with envy.

caption Design by Frank Cazares. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

While this gown’s deep V-neck silhouette and modern skirt could be on a number of bride’s wish lists.

caption Design by Susan Brennan. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

“It’s truly painstaking to make these designs,” said Gawne.

caption Design by Susan Brennan. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

Susan Bain remarked how, now that contestants are allowed to use a needle and thread to help create their designs, many contestants have reportedly jammed their sewing machines with the dust and fibers emitted from the toilet paper.

When asked about the future of the toilet paper wedding dress contest, both Laura Gawne and Susan Bain were excited for what’s to come after the 15-year mark.

caption Design by Roy Cruz. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

“We hope that more contestants will enter and go on to have careers in the design industry. We also hope more and more people will tune in to this exciting event, because it’s fascinating,” Bain said.

caption Design by Roy Cruz. source Courtesy of Charm Weddings

“It’s changed in such a cool way, and I think it will continue to evolve. This could definitely go on to be televised in a bigger way,” Gawne said.