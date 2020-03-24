The Tokyo 2020 Olympics should be postponed by a year, Japan’s prime minister said, in the clearest signal yet that coronavirus will delay the games

caption Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows at the end of a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo June 26, 2013 source REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has proposed delaying the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by one year amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

NHK, Japan’s state broadcaster reported Tuesday that Abe had proposed the postponement during a phone call with International Olympic Committee (IOC) chairman Thomas Bach.

A postponement of the games has looked likely for several days, and on Monday, Dick Pound, a Canadian IOC member, said that it was certain that the Olympics would not begin as scheduled on July 24.

The IOC could announce the suspension of the 2020 Olympics as soon as Tuesday, BBC sports editor Dan Roan tweeted.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview with USA Today

“The parameters going forward have not been determined,” he added. “But the games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

“Today, the IOC is discussing with Japanese govt, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and IOC Executive Board about the scenario planning including the postponement of the Games and will communicate in due course,” Roan cited an IOC spokesperson as saying.

