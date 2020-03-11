Team USA basketball coach Gregg Popovich was told the Tokyo Olympics would be canceled — not postponed — if the coronavirus does not get better

The Olympic Games in Tokyo would more likely be canceled and not postponed if the coronavirus epidemic does not improve, according to Gregg Popovich.

Popovich is preparing to coach the Team USA men’s basketball team at the Summer Olympics but acknowledges that they may not happen.

Postponing the Olympics would be impossible for some sports like men’s basketball which would be in the middle of their regular season.

Team USA men’s basketball coach Gregg Popovich is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics. However, if the coronavirus situation does not improve, he was told to be ready for the games to be canceled.

Before the San Antonio Spurs’ Tuesday night game, Popovich told TNT’s Chris Haynes that he is preparing for the games as if they will go on as planned. However, he also said that he was told the games would be canceled if the coronavirus epidemic does not improve.

“In light of the coronavirus epidemic, Gregg Popovich said that he is operating and planning as if he is going to coach this summer in the Olympics in Tokyo,” Haynes said on TNT. “Pop also said that he was informed that if the coronavirus doesn’t subside, the Olympics would likely be canceled, rather than postponed.”

Japan’s Olympic minister had earlier said that the games could be postponed until the end of the year, noting that their contract only calls for the games to be held in 2020.

While some would likely welcome a postponement to the games, it would be especially problematic for a sport like men’s basketball, which would be in the middle of their 2020-21 season.

