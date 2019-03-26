Tollywood icon Mahesh Babu unveils his unique wax figure in Hyderabad with Madame Tussauds Singapore

HYDERABAD, INDIA – Media OutReach – 26 March 2019 – Together with Madame Tussauds Singapore, renowned superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled his first and only wax figure in his prestigious AMB Cinemas. He is Madame Tussauds Singapore’s first Tollywood figure! The launch was shared with more than 300 overjoyed guests, including Mahesh’s family and friends. In the afternoon, 200 lucky fans that had a chance to take selfies with the statue, before it goes back and joins Madame Tussauds Singapore — the home of other A-list icons, the IIFA Award Experience and the new upcoming Ultimate Film Star Experience, launching 1 April 2019.













“I am overjoyed for the honour and this is a moment to cherish. It is such a remarkable experience seeing my happy fans posing for selfies with my wax idol. I can’t wait to share my statue with everyone and hope my fans who visit Madame Tussauds Singapore will also take more snapshots with me!” said Mahesh Babu. While his wife Namrata Shirodkar felt exceptionally proud with Mahesh’s achievement, she also jokes that, “Now I have two handsome husbands!”

“It was a very special day for us as it’s our first time bringing a figure for unveiling outside Singapore. We are honoured to share this special moment with Mahesh because it is an important milestone to finally add a Tollywood superstar to our attraction. Indian tourists always see us as a must-see attraction in Singapore and our goal is to represent the best of Indian cinema.” said Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.

The event was also supported by their important partner, Singapore Tourism Board — “Indian cinema has had a long history with Singapore as filming location that can be traced back to 1960s. We feel excited as well as honoured to host some great figures from the Indian cinema in Madame Tussauds Singapore, which is gaining its popularity as an attraction in the city especially among our Indian travellers. With all the unique Bollywood figures they already have and now unveiled Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, it will be a treat to our audience not just from South India but also globally.” said Adrian Kong Area Director of Mumbai.

With over two decades of experience in Telugu cinema, the award-winning actor is highly regarded as one of the finest actors of Indian cinema and he received a number of accolades for his cinematic contributions on screen. Mahesh Babu’s wax figure is a fitting new addition to the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards Experience at Madame Tussauds Singapore, joining other Indian stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and many more in this interactive zone.

During the launch, Madame Tussauds Singapore also revealed their upcoming new zone, the Ultimate Film Star Experience. Guests will go on a behind the scenes journey, where they will rise to fame. This experience will give guests a chance to audition for a leading role as they act, dance and star alongside superstars of Indian cinema surrounded by interactive technology, including Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor!

About Madame Tussauds

MADAME TUSSAUDS – Welcoming a fabulous 10 million guests though our world-famous doors every year, Madame Tussauds gives you the chance to experience the ULTIMATE fame experience.

We have over 23 unique locations around the globe, from New York to Shanghai, Amsterdam to Sydney – and of course London, where the story began. Throughout our 250+ year history, Madame Tussauds has brought to life thousands of celebs, stars and heroes – in mind-blowingly accurate detail — giving visitors the opportunity to brush shoulders with their idols and LITERALLY reach for the stars!

Truly immerse yourself in our famous worlds and get a taste of life of the rich and famous, as in 2019, the opportunity to become the star continues! Through a combination of our historic artistic methods (that date back centuries, by the way!), immersive sets and pioneering modern tech – guests can experience fame and get closer to the action like never before…

Welcome to the Stage.

Welcome to the Spotlight.

Welcome to Madame Tussauds – it’s where stars are made!