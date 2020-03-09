Tom Brady is launching a production company and its name is a reference to all the times teams passed on him in the NFL Draft

Tom Brady is launching his own production company that will “develop original premium content including documentaries, feature films and television shows,” according to Deadline.

The company is called “199 Productions,” a nod to the 199th overall pick of the 2000 NFL Draft that the Patriots used to bring Brady to New England.

Brady’s NFL future is one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason, with some reports claiming he’s likely to leave the Patriots in favor of a new team before the start of the 2020 season.

Tom Brady has announced his next move.

No, NFL fans still don’t know where Brady will be playing through the 2020 NFL season. Rather, Brady has announced that he is launching his own production company.

According to Deadline, the new company 199 Productions, will “develop original premium content including documentaries, feature films and television shows.”

The company reportedly already has a number of projects in the works, including several that feature Brady on camera, coverings sports, health and wellness, and more.

The name “199 Productions,” is a reference to Brady’s draft position – he was taken with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. After being passed over multiple times by every team in the NFL, Brady would go on to become the greatest quarterback in the history of the sport.

Brady was excited to share the news of his next venture on Twitter.

Exciting times ahead, on and off the field! https://t.co/q1W2jNXODF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 9, 2020

Aside from his new production company, Brady has already been earning plenty of headlines as he heads into free agency for the first time in his career.

After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, it’s feeling more and more possible that Brady might leave head coach Bill Belichick behind in favor of playing out the final years of his career in a new city.

“At this point I would be stunned if he returned to New England,” NFL insider Jeff Darlington told ESPN’s “Get Up” in late February.

Should Brady ultimately decide to leave the Patriots, chances are he’ll be able to make quite a documentary about his departure.

