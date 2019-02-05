Tom Brady and Julian Edelman fought with lightsabers at Disney World after their Super Bowl win

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were crucial players in the New England Patriots’ 13-3 victory over Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

There’s only one way to celebrate winning the Super Bowl so you better keep that champagne on ice and head to where the real party’s at – Disney World, Florida.

That’s exactly what Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman and his New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady did on Monday, just one day after helping the Pats beat the Los Angeles Rams by 13-3 in Sunday’s showpiece at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Because, let’s be honest, nothing can ever beat battling with lightsabers, riding the Toy Story Midway Mania! attraction, and enjoying a ticker tape parade with none other than Mickey Mouse himself.

A defensive masterclass from the Patriots nullified any attack the Rams attempted at the weekend, as head coach Bill Belichick guided his team to a record sixth Super Bowl title.

But the game could not have been won without Brady, who threw a pitch-perfect 34-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski, which helped Sony Michael get over the line for the only touchdown of the game in the fourth and final quarter. Edelman, too, was crucial in the slim win as he contributed 10 receptions for 141 yards.

Yes, a Super Bowl ring is reward enough, but Monday’s trip to Disney World looked magical, and both players documented the trip on their Instagram accounts.

Edelman posted a photograph of himself and Brady at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge park, alongside a caption which read: “These are not the droids you are looking for.”

The official Instagram account for Walt Disney shared a similar photograph, and claimed that the couple’s next adventure was not defending the Super Bowl LIII title, but in a galaxy far, far away.

“Looks like the champs are ready for their next adventure!” the account captioned the photo.

There’s also a video of them leading the cheers for each and every time the Pats won the Super Bowl during a parade of the resort – that’s six, if you happened to have lost count.

But even though Mickey Mouse was joining in the fun, there was no love lost between him and Brady as the quarterback posted an Instagram story of him cuddling Minnie Mouse alongside the caption: “It’s Mr. Steal Yo Girllll,” according to EOnline.

This is, of course, not the first time Super Bowl winners have ended up at Disney World, as it has become a tradition – as this Business Insider list shows.

As a six-time Super Bowl champion it is, of course, not Brady’s first trip to Disney, either. But it remains to be seen whether it will be his last.