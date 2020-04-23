‘Am I in the wrong house?!’: Tom Brady accidentally walked into a random house in Tampa, thinking it belonged to the Bucs’ offensive coach

Tom Brady accidentally barged into someone’s house in Tampa after mistaking it for the home of a Buccaneers coach, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports Brady was set to meet with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich when he instead hurtled through the front door of Leftwich’s neighbor, David Kramer.

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” Kramer told TMZ. “He didn’t even look at me.”

Kramer added that after realizing his mistake, Brady apologized and bolted from the house at lightning speed: “I don’t think I’ve seen someone leave a house faster!”

“Holy f–kng s—! Tom Brady is in my f–king house!”

Those were the words of Tampa resident David Kramer after realizing the NFL star was accidentally trespassing on his property earlier in the month, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports the mix-up happened on April 7, when Brady, who had just signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was set to meet with his new offensive coach Byron Leftwich, who is Kramer’s next-door neighbor.

Leftwich’s and Kramer’s houses look very similar, and when Brady rolled up, he chose the wrong one and barged through the front door of Kramer’s home.

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” Kramer told TMZ. “He didn’t even look at me.

“He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face. He just goes: ‘Am I in the wrong house?!’

Kramer added: “He was like, ‘I am so sorry! I am so sorry!’ Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don’t think I’ve seen someone leave a house faster!”

Brady signed a two-year deal with the Bucs on March 20 after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots.

Barging into Kramer’s house is the second incident of the quarterback being somewhere he shouldn’t be that has emerged since he moved to Florida. Earlier this week it was reported that Brady was caught working out in a closed park in Tampa, and was ultimately rebuked by the city’s mayor.

