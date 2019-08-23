Tom Brady is getting roasted for wearing a big hat after a Patriots preseason game

caption Tom Brady tips his cap. source Patriots / YouTube

The Patriots beat the Panthers 10-3 in a preseason game on Thursday night.

After the game, Tom Brady wore a big hat to the post-game press conference, leaving fans to make plenty of jokes at the quarterback’s expense.

Fans compared Brady to everyone from Cam Newton to “Simpsons” villain Lyle Lanley.

Brady himself was in on the joke and teased some more high-fashion choices to come in the regular season.

Tom Brady wore a big hat on Thursday night, and the world took notice.

After the Patriots 10-3 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers, Tom Brady took to the post-game podium in a hat that was pretty much impossible not to comment on.

“I like the hat,” a reporter said to open the presser. “Thank you,” Brady replied.

“A Cam Newton special?” the reporter asked, citing Brady’s preseason opponent on the Panthers that is known for his style and once wore a strikingly similar hat.

“Yeah, he’s got a similar style,” Brady said. “He wears it a little better, though.”

Brady then carried on with the presser as he usually would, but on Twitter, fans were quick to come up with jokes.

“I'VE SOLD MONORAILS TO BROCKWAY, OGDENVILLE,

AND NORTH HAVERBROOK.

AND BY GUM, IT PUT THEM ON THE MAP.” pic.twitter.com/0o5XDyI9Pd — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) August 23, 2019

Tom Brady: Ha-ha! Yeah, I found this backstage, an over-sized hat. It’s funny. Alex Trebek: No, it’s not! Tom Brady: Sure it is. It’s funny. It’s funny because it’s ah, bigger than, ah…you know, a normal hat. pic.twitter.com/MEYDIEC1vv — Gal Pal Sports (@GalPalSports) August 23, 2019

Someone please explain to me why Tom Brady raided Cam Newton’s hat collection. pic.twitter.com/XMCSDSU2OR — Laarni Ragaza (@LaarniRagaza) August 23, 2019

It's a normal hat. Move on, find a new slant. pic.twitter.com/6MTYM7cJVw — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) August 23, 2019

Maybe I just don’t understand sports or fashion but I don’t really see the issue with Tom Brady’s new hat pic.twitter.com/gDsCHxuK2m — JK???????? (@ghostmanatee) August 23, 2019

Brady was in on the joke and teased an even bigger fashion update that could potentially come in the regular season.

If this was a preseason hat imagine what I’ve got planned for the regular season! pic.twitter.com/ox2PRq72ua — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 23, 2019

Brady finished Thursday’s game completing eight of 12 passes for 75 yards, but fans seemed to agree that his biggest highlight was his post-game hat.

