Tom Brady says he holds no resentment towards Bill Belichick upon his departure from the Patriots: ‘To have him allowed me to be the best that I could be.’

caption Tom Brady said he had only fond feelings for Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, and the New England Patriots organization upon his departure. source Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady shared his feelings about leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons duing a wide-ranging, two-hour interview with SiriusXM’s Howard Stern.

Stern opened the door for Brady to take a shot or two at his former head coach Bill Belichick, but Brady refused, saying he had no resentment towards him and their time together.

“To have him allowed me to be the best that I could be,” Brady said of Belichick. “So I’m grateful for that.”

After 20 years with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady decided it was time for a new beginning, joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent at the start of the 2020 NFL offseason.

The move is a jarring one for both Brady and the Patriots, who over the past two decades had won six Super Bowls and established themselves as the most dominant dynasty in NFL history.

As rumors of Brady’s imminent departure swirled, many believed that his tenuous relationship with head coach Bill Belichick was a factor in his decision to leave New England.

But during his expansive interview with SiriusXM’s Howard Stern, Brady said he had nothing but positive feelings for Belichick, tema owner Robert Kraft, and the entirety of the Patriots organization.

“Isn’t there some resentment?” Stern asked of Brady, that he had not been made a Patriot for life.

“No. Absolutely not,” Brady said. “This is a part for me and my life to experience something very different. There are ways for me to grow and evolve in a different way that I haven’t had the opportunity to do – that aren’t right or wrong, but just right for me.”

Brady also commented on the argument that he would not have had the success he had in his career without Belichick as his head coach.

“I think it’s a pretty s—ty argument actually that people would say that, because again, I can’t do his job, and he can’t do mine,” Brady said. “So the fact you could say, ‘Would I be successful without him, the same level of success?’ I don’t believe I would have been. But I feel the same vice versa, as well.”

Instead, Brady spoke about how he and Belichick complemented each other, and brought out the best of themselves and the team.

“To have him allowed me to be the best that I could be,” Brady said. “So I’m grateful for that. And I very much believe that he feels the same way about me because we’ve expressed that to each other.”

For 20 years, people wondered what the NFL would look like if the powers of Brady and Belichick were put on competing teams. This season, fans will finally get to find out.

