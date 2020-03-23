Tom Brady’s first request after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the phone number of every one of his new teammates

caption Tom Brady has seen a lot in his 20 years in the NFL, but this is the first time he’s ever been the new kid in town. source Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

After 20 years with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady will play in a new jersey in 2020 after signing a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

Brady has done a lot in his two decades in the NFL, but this year’s training camp will see the veteran quarterback joining a new group of teammates for the first time in his career.

According to Rick Stroud at the Tampa Bay Times, Brady had one request from the team after signing his deal – the phone number of every Buccaneers player.

Tom Brady is no longer a New England Patriot.

After 20 years in New England, during which he and head coach Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls and established the team as the greatest dynasty in the history of the NFL, Brady chose to leave the team in free agency to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He signed a two-year deal that will likely see him to the end of his playing career.

Through two decades in the NFL, Brady has experienced quite a lot of what the league has to offer, but this year he’ll find himself in a brand new experience – being the new guy in town for the first time.

According to Rick Stroud at the Tampa Bay Times, once Brady’s move to the Buccaneers was official, the veteran quarterback had one simple request – the phone numbers of each of his new teammates.

Per Stroud:

Brady never asked for control of the offense. He knew that Arians, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen and special assistant Tom Moore would collaborate with him on game plans. He didn’t ask for any specific players to join him. He didn’t even ask to wear No. 12, which for the moment belongs to Godwin.

In fact, there was only one request Brady had after he had signed: He wanted the phone numbers of all his new Bucs teammates.

Brady has welcomed plenty of new players to New England in his time as a Patriot, but in all of those interactions, he was the one with the experience and knowledge of the “Patriot Way” that his teammates would soon be learning.

Now, he’s on the other end of the equation – a new player joining an already established team culture and environment.

There’s no doubt that Brady will bring his own energy to the Buccaneers system, and will help shape the team’s identity this season and beyond. But judging by his first move since joining the team, Brady is also ready to dive into what the new experience has to offer.