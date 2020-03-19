NFL free agents are reportedly eager to join the Buccaneers after reports of Tom Brady’s big move

NFL free agents have expressed interest in joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after news of Tom Brady’s signing, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Bucs already boast two of the best receivers in the NFL in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and they ranked fifth in defensive DVOA last year.

The Bucs have the third-most cap space in the league and a number of talented free agents remain on the market.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tom Brady’s free agency decision may be making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an unexpected hot spot.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, in wake of Brady’s decision to join the Buccaneers – though it still hasn’t officially been announced – NFL free agents have expressed interest in following him to Tampa Bay. Schefter compared it to players wanting to play with LeBron James in the NBA.

According to Schefter, the Buccaneers and Brady are still finalizing contract language and working out a physical, which is harder this year due to travel restrictions and complications with the novel coronavirus.

The Bucs already have one of the best receiving corps in the league with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, both of whom posted 1,000 yard seasons in 2019. They could benefit further from Brady’s accuracy and precision. While Jameis Winston threw 33 touchdowns in 2019, he also threw 30 interceptions and had several others dropped.

The Bucs also boast a solid defense, ranking fifth overall in defensive DVOA last year and first in run defense, according to Football Outsiders.

It’s unclear who the Bucs may be targeting, but according to Over The Cap, they have the third-most cap space in the NFL this offseason, a number that will diminish after Brady signs.

A number of high-end free agents still remain on the market. Jadeveon Clowney is perhaps the best player still available, while defensive backs like safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman haven’t yet found teams. If the Bucs wanted to fortify their offensive line, former Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters is available, and if they want to make a splash in the run game, Melvin Gordon also remains un-signed.

When Brady officially signs with the Bucs, he figures to have a say in who he wants to join him.