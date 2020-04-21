Tom Brady was busted trying to work out in a closed park, according to Tampa mayor Jane Castor

Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor said that Tom Brady was caught working out in a downtown park.

Parks are currently closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, and as Castor said during a daily update session, Brady was found trying to get a workout in.

“Apparently he has been sighted!” Castor said of the Buccaneers’ new quarterback.

While giving constituents a virtual update on Monday night, Castor revealed that Brady had been seen by a member of the parks and recreation staff that was patrolling to make sure people were abiding by the rules in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Our parks are closed down, and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure that people aren’t taking part in contact sports or anything,” Castor said. “They saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks, and she went over to tell him that it was closed, and it was Tom Brady.”

Tom Brady may have won six Super Bowls, but like the rest of us, he’s just trying to find a place to work out. Tampa mayor @JaneCastor said in today’s briefing that a @tampaparksrec employee approached a man working out downtown and told him the park was closed. It was @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/etrPdrrGsN — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 20, 2020

Brady is new to Tampa Bay, having joined the team in the 2020 offseason after 20 years as a New England Patriot.

On Twitter, some fans encouraged the city to let their new quarterback get his workout in.

This is his city now, let the man work out! — YulBrennar86 (@Ramrod19861) April 20, 2020

Let him work out — John Spartan (@JohnSpa87816994) April 20, 2020

Others encouraged Brady to follow social distancing guidelines and do his best to workout at home.

THOMAS! Don’t embarrass me like this. I know you have a gym at the crib. Stop playing. — Kimberly (@kimmraderie) April 20, 2020

Tom Brady had even taken part in an NFL PSA that encouraged fans to “Stay Home, Stay Strong” in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.

After a warning from the parks department, let’s hope Brady heeds his own advice.

