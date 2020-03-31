Tom Brady will get to wear No. 12 with the Bucs for free because receiver Chris Godwin gave it up ‘out of respect’

Tom Brady will still wear No. 12 when he suits up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall.

The news comes after Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, who has worn No. 12 since being drafted in 2017, offered up the number to Brady “out of respect” for his new teammate.

“I think just out of respect for what he’s done, what he’s accomplished, just kind of the career he’s built for himself … you’ve got to kind of lean into that respect, you know?” Godwin said of his decision.

Tom Brady will be wearing a new jersey when he suits up for the 2020 NFL season, but the former Patriots quarterback will still be No. 12 when he takes the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers made the switch official when they announced that Brady would wear No. 12 in 2020, and his new teammate, wide receiver Chris Godwin, would switch to No. 14.

The answer you've been waiting for… Tom Brady: 1⃣2⃣ Chris Godwin: 1⃣4⃣ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2020

There had been speculation that Brady would switch numbers with a fresh start in Tampa or that he would have to pay a hefty price for the No. 12 from Godwin. It is common for star players to purchase or barter for their favorite numbers when joining a new team.

In this case, Brady got the number for free.

Godwin said he was willing to part with his number “out of respect” for what Brady has done in his 20 years in the NFL.

“Obviously if he doesn’t want it, or if he’s not making a big deal out of it, I’m definitely going to keep it. We’ll see how that goes,” Godwin said in a video interview on the Buccaneers’ website. “I think just out of respect for what he’s done, what he’s accomplished, just kind of the career he’s built for himself, you have to lean into that respect.”

In a post to Instagram, Godwin confirmed the switch and seemed excited to get started with his new quarterback.

Brady and Godwin still have yet to take the field together, but it looks like their relationship is already coming along nicely.

