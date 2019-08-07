Tom Brady says his diet isn’t as restrictive as people think it is, and he often eats bacon, pizza, and chocolate

caption Tom Brady says he has no problem with eating junk food from time to time. source Photo by Reuters – Gary Hershorn

Tom Brady revealed to Men’s Health his diet is nowhere near as restricted as people think it is, and that he is happy to devour pizza from time to time.

The six time Super Bowl winner says worrying about junk food is more harmful than actually eating it.

The revelations seem to contradict his previous statements with regards to his diet, in which he claimed not to eat produced foods, caffeine, or sugary fruits.

Tom Brady says his diet is not as restrictive as most would think, and that he is more than happy to indulge on pizza, bacon, and chocolate whenever he feels like it.

In the past, Brady has been known for having an extremely strict meal plan.

In 2017, Business Insider interviewed the 42-year-old’s private chef, Allen Campbell, who revealed the six time Super Bowl winner ate mostly 80% organic vegetables and 20% lean meat, including grass-fed organic steak, duck, and chicken.

The New England Patriots quarterback also released a book in 2018, titled “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance,” in which he claimed he avoids processed foods, caffeine, and even fruit because of the high sugar content.

But Brady now appears to have changed his tune.

Speaking to Men’s Health, the 42-year-old said his meal plan is not as strict as most people think. “If I’m craving bacon, I have a piece. Same with pizza. You should never restrict what you really want. We’re humans, here for one life,” he said.

“What’s changed as I’ve gotten older is now if I want pizza, I want the best pizza. I don’t eat a slice that tastes like s— and then wonder, ‘Why am I eating s— pizza?'”

That doesn’t mean Brady’s diet has totally deteriorated, as the NFL star says he still mostly eats the same healthy meals day-in-day-out – those being avocado and eggs for breakfast, salads with nuts and fish for lunch, and roasted vegetables and chicken for dinner.

He is just a little more relaxed when it comes to having a cheat meal here and there.

“I have a friend who freaks out if it’s not the most organic this or that, and I’m like,” he said. “That stress is going to harm you way more than eating that chip is.”