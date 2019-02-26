Tom Brady shares an intimate photo from his wedding to Gisele Bündchen for their 10-year anniversary, and says their marriage ‘has not been easy’

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bündchen have been married for 10 years.

Brady shared an intimate photo from the couple’s wedding day on their 10th anniversary.

He called Bündchen his “rock” but said the marriage “has not been easy.”

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen are honoring their 10th wedding anniversary.

Brady, the 41-year-old quarterback for the New England Patriots, shared an intimate photo from the couple’s wedding day on his Instagram. He expressed his love for his wife but also highlighted the fact that not everything about their relationship has been simple.

Read more: Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have been together for more than 11 years. Here’s a timeline of their relationship

“Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together,” he wrote. “My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper.”

He continued: “Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love, and my light! I love you and I love our family!”

Bündchen also shared some photos on her own Instagram of the two, including a wedding shot and some selfies.

“I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chosen to walk this life together… and what incredible 10 years we’ve had,” she wrote. “There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special.”

Read more: TOM BRADY: How the greatest quarterback of all time makes and spends his millions

The two first met in 2006 when Brady was in another relationship. Bündchen told Vanity Fair that she knew it was love at first sight.

“I knew right way – the first time I saw him,” she said. “The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!’ We sat and talked for three hours. … From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

The couple officially started dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2009. They now have three kids.