Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen put their custom-built Brookline house up for sale for $39.5 million — take a look inside

- source
- Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys
- Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are selling their Brookline, Massachusetts, home for $39.5 million.
- The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom house has a pool, gym, spa, and guest house and sits adjacent to a golf course.
- See photos of the home below.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have listed their Brookline, Massachusetts, home for a whopping $39.5 million.
The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home was custom-built after Brady and Bündchen won approval to build on the five-acre property. The house was designed by architect Richard Landry, who also built homes for Michael Jackson and Mark Wahlberg, according to Curbed.
The property sits adjacent to The Country Club, has a three-car garage, pool, gym, spa, and guest house with a yoga studio.
Take a look at the gorgeous home below.
The house sits on five acres of land and is adjacent to The Country Club, a historic country club in Brookline, MA.
- source
- Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys
The stone driveway holds up to 20 cars, according to the listing.
- source
- Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys
Source: Coldwell Banker
The entry is palatial.
- source
- Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys
The airy entryway.
- source
- Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys
The elegant dining room …
- source
- Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys
And the cozy living room.
- source
- Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys
The study was shown in the Facebook series “Tom vs. Time” and is where Brady watches film extensively.
- source
- Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys
Source: Tom vs. Time
Another dining/lounge area with views of the golf course.
- source
- Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys
The chef’s kitchen is where Brady and Bündchen have meals prepared for their notoriously strict diets.
- source
- Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys
Read more: Tom Brady is still dominating in his 40s thanks to a strict fitness and nutrition lifestyle he calls ‘The TB12 Method’
The living room gets plenty of sunlight.
- source
- Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys
The relaxing, modern pool area.
- source
- Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys
Another view of the sprawling property and where it meets the golf course.
- source
- Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys
The guest house.
- source
- Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys
The guest house features a yoga studio, bathroom, and sleeping loft.
- source
- Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys
Its airy nature has a Zen-like quality that Brady and Bündchen live by.
- source
- Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys
Now, check out the other power couples in sports…