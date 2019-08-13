Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen put their custom-built Brookline house up for sale for $39.5 million — take a look inside

source Courtesy of Gibson Sothebys

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are selling their Brookline, Massachusetts, home for $39.5 million.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom house has a pool, gym, spa, and guest house and sits adjacent to a golf course.

See photos of the home below.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have listed their Brookline, Massachusetts, home for a whopping $39.5 million.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home was custom-built after Brady and Bündchen won approval to build on the five-acre property. The house was designed by architect Richard Landry, who also built homes for Michael Jackson and Mark Wahlberg, according to Curbed.

The property sits adjacent to The Country Club, has a three-car garage, pool, gym, spa, and guest house with a yoga studio.

Take a look at the gorgeous home below.

The house sits on five acres of land and is adjacent to The Country Club, a historic country club in Brookline, MA.

The stone driveway holds up to 20 cars, according to the listing.

The entry is palatial.

The airy entryway.

The elegant dining room …

And the cozy living room.

The study was shown in the Facebook series “Tom vs. Time” and is where Brady watches film extensively.

Another dining/lounge area with views of the golf course.

The chef’s kitchen is where Brady and Bündchen have meals prepared for their notoriously strict diets.

The living room gets plenty of sunlight.

The relaxing, modern pool area.

Another view of the sprawling property and where it meets the golf course.

The guest house.

The guest house features a yoga studio, bathroom, and sleeping loft.

Its airy nature has a Zen-like quality that Brady and Bündchen live by.

