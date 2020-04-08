Howard Stern got Tom Brady to hilariously open up on a strange aspect of his job — showering and being naked around his teammates

Tom Brady spoke with Howard Stern about the odd dynamic of showering and getting dressed around dozens of other men in NFL locker rooms.

Brady said that he has gotten used to being naked around his teammates and that the “well-endowed” teammates usually get made fun of more.

Brady said that while it is a strange dynamic, the horsing around that goes on in locker rooms is fun and keeps him young.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On April 2, while promoting his appearance on Howard Stern, Tom Brady tweeted he would “let loose” in the interview.

On Wednesday, Brady joined Stern for two hours, discussing a variety of topics, from his departure from New England, marriage hurdles, and relationship with President Donald Trump. In typical fashion, Stern got Brady to open up on perhaps the strangest part of an athlete’s job: showering and getting dressed in a room with dozens of other men.

Stern asked Brady if he was ever uncomfortable being naked in the locker room around other men.

“No, you get used to it,” Brady said. “You figure out every guy’s penis looks the exact same, so … A man’s a man.”

Stern responded, asking incredulously if Rob Gronkowski looked the same as everyone else. While Brady didn’t go into detail beyond noting that Gronkowski has a “great physique” and that “most guys would wanna look like Gronk,” he did say the former Patriots tight end used to confidently walk around the locker room naked, even when reporters were in the room.

“Gronk would get naked and literally throw his towel over his shoulder and just walk through the locker room with all the reporters. I would just laugh. Because Gronk obviously, he didn’t give a s—. He would just strut through.”

Brady then explained the dynamic of a locker room and locker room etiquette.

“I think guys probably, if they’re very, very well-endowed, they probably get made more fun of than the other guys” Brady said. “The guys would hide it. And then there’s certain guys that would have to hide getting in the shower because they were embarrassed because they were just a lot bigger than everybody else.”

Stern said that when he was in school, he wouldn’t shower after gym class because he was embarrassed about being naked. Brady then laughed at the strange dynamic of locker rooms.

“Think about in today’s day and age, too, how different that is. Because when we were – 25 years ago – it was so natural to do that. And now, the idea of a bunch of people showering together, you kinda think like, why are we still doing this? I mean this is so like, not the way it should be anymore. Like, can we put up some dividers please? And then you go into lockers that are newer and they have those and you’re like, oh, this is so much more comfortable.”

It’s not the only aspect of Brady’s job that requires getting close and comfortable with his teammates. Both current and former Patriots centers told The Athletic last season that Brady is neurotic about “swamp ass” making the football wet. Brady reportedly shoves towels down his offensive linemen’s pants in an effort to keep the ball dry.

“It was something that was very different for me at first, especially when he grabs you as a rookie in training camp and throws a towel down your butt,” Patriots center David Andrews told The Athletic. “Pulling your shorts back, dumping baby powder down your butt. But that’s part of it, and obviously, if it affects how he operates, you want to be as good as you can about it.”

Despite the odd dynamics of a locker room, Brady told Stern that the horsing around is still a cherished part of his job.

“When you’re in a locker room, it’s just so fun … You just do stupid s—, and it keeps you young.”

Listen to the full interview here >