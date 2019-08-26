Tom Brady recruited Mark Wahlberg to try out for the Patriots after he posted a shirtless photo on Instagram

caption Tom Brady and Mark Wahlberg embrace after the Patriots victory in Super Bowl XLIX. source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg posted an impressive shirtless photo of himself on Instagram over the weekend.

The photo caught the attention of Tom Brady, who joked that the Patriots might need him to suit up for the team this year.

Wahlberg also earned praise and a workout invite from UFC standout Cody Garbrandt.

In 2006 Mark Wahlberg played Vince Papale for the film “Invincible,” portraying the Philadelphia-native who became a Philadelphia Eagles legend as an improbable walk-on and the oldest rookie in NFL history.

Today, the actor looks ready to bring that performance into reality. Over the weekend, Wahlberg posted a photo of himself shirtless onto Instagram, showing off his impressive physique.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was quick to joke with the Boston-born actor that he might be ready to play in the NFL this year.

“We are looking for some skill players,” Brady said in the comments of the Instagram post.

Brady and the Patriots offense could use a few more experienced players before the start of the 2019 NFL season, having lost superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski in the offseason.

Brady wasn’t the only sports star to compliment Wahlberg on the shot. “Need to bring you in next camp,” wrote UFC standout Cody Garbrandt. “Killing it.”

Wahlberg, who just turned 48, won’t be fighting in the UFC or playing in the NFL any time soon. However, workouts with top athletes look like a strong possibility for the actor.

