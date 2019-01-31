source Mark Brown/Getty Images

Tom Brady is one of the best players in NFL history.

At 41 years old, Brady led the New England Patriots to his NFL record ninth Super Bowl appearance, and with a win, he has a chance to become the only player in NFL history to earn six Super Bowl rings.

Although Brady is one of the best-known players in the NFL, there are plenty of surprising facts about him that most casual fans just don’t know.

Check out 20 things you probably didn’t know about Tom Brady below and read all of INSIDER’s Super Bowl LIII coverage here.

1. Brady spent two years as a backup at the University of Michigan

Brady arrived in Ann Arbor as the seventh-string quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines. He spent two years backing up future NFL quarterback Brian Griese before winning the battle against Drew Henson to start under center during his junior season. Even after two successful years, Brady wasn’t sure he would make it to the NFL, so he made a resumé as a backup plan.

2. He was famously taken with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft

That’s right. 198 players were selected in that year’s draft class – including six other quarterbacks – before the New England Patriots took Brady in the 6th round. It’s safe to say it was the sleeper pick of the century.

3. He has more Super Bowl appearances than any other player in NFL history

source Reuters/USA Today Sports

Super Bowl LIII marks Tom Brady’s ninth career Super Bowl appearance, three more than any other player in NFL history. With a win on Sunday, Brady can break his tie with pass rusher Charles Haley to win his NFL record sixth Super Bowl ring.

4. And he’s won more than any other quarterback in the regular season

source Jim Rogash/Getty

5. Brady is the fourth-highest paid player in NFL history

source Adam Glanzman/Getty

Brady has already earned $217.2 million in his 19-year NFL career, good enough to make him the fourth-highest paid player in the history of the league. He also makes about $8 million annually through endorsement deals with companies like Under Armour, Intel, Beats by Dre, and Shields.

6. But he still makes less money than his wife

source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

Brady’s earnings may sound enormous, but they’re actually nothing compared to his wife’s. Gisele Bündchen was the world’s top-earning supermodel for 10 consecutive years and is reportedly on pace to make $1 billion in career earnings.

7. Brady has two sons and a daughter

Three months into his relationship with Gisele, Brady learned that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his child. In addition to his eldest son, Jack, Brady and Bündchen went on to have a son, Benny, and a daughter, Vivian.

8. He and Gisele also have three dogs

source Facebook/Tom Brady

The Brady-Bündchen household must be a pretty hectic one. In addition to the three kids, Gisele and Tom have three dogs: Lua, Scooby, and Fluffy. Thankfully they can spread out between their multiple extravagant homes.

9. They keep a very strict diet

Brady and Bündchen’s diet prevents them from eating sugar, dairy, and tomatoes. According to their personal chef, 80% of what they eat is vegetables. They also eat avocado ice cream as a treat. Brady has published “The TB12 Method” to teaach others about his nuanced approach to diet and wellness.

10. He doesn’t train like a typical athlete

source Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Unlike most other football players, Brady avoids traditional weight training and instead opts for resistance bands to increase pliability and flexibility. He believes long, soft muscles lead to peak performance.

11. He also does everything he can to keep his mind sharp

source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Brady uses brain exercises intended for people struggling with issues ranging from memory loss to cognitive damage with the hopes of improving his cognitive function.

12. Brady is ridiculously competitive

source Jim Rogash/Getty

Past teammates had described instances in which Brady had broken ping pong paddles and thrown backgammon boards across the room when he was losing. He also once gave his team a pep talk before a charity football game against a group of firefighters.

13. He has sacrificed $60 million to make sure the Patriots are one of the best teams in the NFL

source Maddie Meyer/Getty

He would not enjoy playing with a team that couldn’t compete for championships.

14. But he fell asleep in the locker room before his first Super Bowl

source Maddie Meyer/Getty

Clearly the nerves didn’t get to him.

15. Brady loves to drop F-bombs to relieve tension on the field

source Maddie Meyer/Getty

“There’s nothing that quite expresses the way I feel like that word,” Brady said.

16. Despite his success with the Patriots, he’s considered moving on to another franchise

He and head coach Bill Belichick have butted heads often throughout their time together.

17. Gisele wants him to retire

source Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

She doesn’t know what more he could possibly accomplish in the NFL.

18. But he dominated the NFL throughout his 30s

19. And he’s proven that he can still play amongst the best in his 40s

source Jim Rogash/Getty Images

He’s blowing former 40-year-old NFL players out of the water.

20. He fully intends to play until he’s 45 years old

Yes, you heard that correctly. Brady insists he has four more seasons ahead of him.

