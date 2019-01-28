Tom Brady says there’s ‘zero’ chance he retires after the Super Bowl and still plans to play until he’s 45

caption Tom Brady still has a few more years left as the most dominant quarterback in the NFL. source ESPN / YouTube

Tom Brady is still playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL at 41 years old and has shown no sign of stopping any time soon.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady said there was “zero” chance that Super Bowl LIII would be his last game.

Brady also reiterated his desire to play until he was 45, but added that he would know when the time was right to give up the game.

Tom Brady’s NFL reign isn’t ending any time soon.

This year, Brady led the Patriots to their tenth straight AFC East title, advanced to their eighth straight AFC Championship, and after beating the Chiefs in dramatic overtime fashion, will compete in their third straight Super Bowl.

Now 41 years old, Brady’s potential retirement now lingers over every season, but year after year, his performance on the field proves he’s still got plenty of game left in him.

Sitting down with ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady once again quelled doubts that he would hang up his cleats after Super Bowl LIII. Asked what the chances were that his upcoming Super Bowl matchup against the Rams was his last NFL game, Brady’s reply was plain and simple: “Zero.”

“I’ve said that for a long time,” Brady said. “I feel like I’m asked that a lot, and I feel like I repeat the same answer. But no one believes me.”

Brady continued, saying that he would like to play until he was 45, but that he would be able to tell when the time was right for him to give up the game.

“I’ve set a goal for myself at 45. Like I’ve said before, it’s very hard to make it that far. I know how hard it was this year and the commitment it takes, and hopefully, I’ve learned from some of the things that happened this year to be better next year. But every year is tough.”

“I’m gonna know when the time is right. I’m gonna feel like, ‘OK, I’ve had enough.’ I don’t quite feel like that yet. I feel like I’ve still made a lot of improvements, and I still feel like, you know, I can continue to do it at a championship level. And I think that’s where I was at before, and that’s still where I’m at now.”

You can watch Brady’s comments below.

Brady has already cemented his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time, and on Sunday will have the chance to add yet another Lombardi Trophy to his already unmatched resume.

