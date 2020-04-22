Tom Brady welcomes new Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski back to the NFL in Instagram post

caption Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have reunited in Tampa Bay, and the rest of the NFL might need to start worrying. source Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to join former Patriots teammate Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The move became official on Tuesday, when the Patriots tradede the rights to Gronkowski to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

On Instagram, Brady officially welcomed Gronkowski back with a cheeky post.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tom Brady is clearly excited to have his former tight end Rob Gronkowski joining him on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski had retired from the NFL after the Patriots win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, but had always left the door open for a potential return to the league.

On Tuesday, Gronkowski kicked that door off its hinges when the Patriots and Buccaneers came to terms on a deal that sent the dominant tight end to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

On Instagram, Brady welcomed Gronkowski back with a post that read simply: “Time to run it back Gronky!”

Brady and Gronkowski are one of the most efficient quarterback-receiver duos in the history of the NFL, with the tandem connecting for 90 touchdowns during their nine seasons together in New England.

If they can recapture that magic alongside the already-stacked receiving weapons of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers offense should be a wild one to watch in the coming season.

Read more:

NFL Draft 2020: 6 players experts think the Dallas Cowboys could target with the 17th overall pick

Tom Brady was busted trying to work out in a closed park, according to Tampa mayor Jane Castor

NFL MOCK DRAFT 3.0: Experts make their final predictions for all 32 first-round picks

The top 19 wide receivers in what could be a historic 2020 NFL draft class, ranked