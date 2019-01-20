Tom Brady reportedly walked into a room while preparing to play the Chiefs and told Patriots teammates that he’s ‘the baddest motherf—– on the planet’

caption Tom Brady is bad, in the good way. source Maddie Meyer/Getty

Tom Brady walked into a room before the New England Patriots’ AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs and told teammates that he’s “the baddest motherf—– on the planet,” according to a report.

Brady and the Patriots face a tough task in beating the talented Chiefs on the road, but Brady doesn’t seem nervous.

Tom Brady doesn’t seem too nervous for the New England Patriots’ AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, Brady walked into the Patriots’ facility this week and shouted to the room that he’s “the baddest motherf—– on the planet.”

Giardi said Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said that Brady has been throwing the ball as well as he has all season this week, a good sign considering it was recently revealed that Brady was playing through a strained MCL during the season.

The AFC Championship will be the first road game the Patriots have had to play in the playoff since 2015, when they lost to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship in Denver.

The Patriots will have a tough time competing in the cold, with Kansas City’s crowd noise, against the sharp Chiefs’ offense, but Brady certainly seems to have confidence.

Watch Giardi’s report below: