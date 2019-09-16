Tom Brady is surprised more quarterbacks don’t follow his methods to avoid footballs getting wet from ‘swamp ass’

Tom Brady is reportedly neurotic about keeping footballs dry from his centers’ “swamp ass.”

He is known to shove towels and powder down their pants to soak up sweat.

During his weekly radio interview on Monday, Brady said he goes to “pretty good lengths” to keep the balls dry and is surprised other teams don’t follow his lead.

Brady had to deal with hot conditions during the Patriots’ Week 2 win over the Dolphins in Miami and called the swamp ass situation “pretty tough.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tom Brady doesn’t like wet footballs.

This much was revealed in a story from The Athletic’s Nick Underhill about the lengths Brady goes to keep footballs dry from his centers’ “swamp ass.”

In the story, current and former New England Patriots players said Brady is neurotic about keeping balls dry. He has been known to stuff towels and powder down his center’s pants to keep their sweat from getting on the ball.

Read more: Former Patriots centers say Tom Brady shoves towels and powder down their pants to avoid getting wet footballs from ‘the swamp ass’

On his weekly interview on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show” on Monday, Brady discussed the topic and said he’s surprised more quarterbacks don’t follow his methods.

“We go to pretty good lengths to keep the centers from just sweating over the ball,” Brady said.

He added: “It’s kind of like a wristband for your butt. It soaks up the sweat, and then we swap it out and put some baby powder down there to try to dry up some of the sweat.

“It actually works really well. I’m surprised more people don’t do it.”

Brady said he used to struggle greatly with the problem in college, saying it used to be a “splash” of sweat to the face when he would pull his hands out from under the center. He said it’s not the most pleasant thing to think about or deal with.

The Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins, 43-0, in Miami on Sunday in a game Brady said was one of the hottest he could remember. As one could imagine, it made the least-favorite part of Brady’s job even tougher.

“Yesterday was pretty tough … Everybody yesterday was just completely sweating through everything they had.”