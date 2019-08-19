Tom Brady says he’s working on the left-handed and no-look passes that Patrick Mahomes used to wow the NFL world

- Tom Brady said he has been “working” on left-handed and no-look passes like Patrick Mahomes, and they may be in his repertoire this season.
- Mahomes wowed the NFL world last year with several highlight-reel passes, and from the looks of it, he’s already trying new tricks.
Patrick Mahomes’ 2018 season was so impressive that even 42-year-old Tom Brady wants to emulate him.
Speaking on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” last week, Brady discussed some of the best throws of his career and said he might have some new tricks in his repertoire this year.
“No left-handed passes or no no-look passes yet, but I’m working on those, so those might be in the repertoire this year,” Brady said. “We gotta try to add something to the top 10 [throws of his career].”
Mahomes, who led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns last season, had a couple of plays that went viral, including one where he switched the ball to his left hand to make a throw with the Denver Broncos’ Von Miller bearing down on him.
Later in the season, Mahomes wowed the NFL world with a no-look pass.
Mahomes’ flair seems to be already taking hold in the NFL. Russell Wilson threw a no-look pass during his offseason training camp with Seattle Seahawks receivers but said he had done a no-look pass before Mahomes.
From the looks of it, Mahomes has already added new throws to his arsenal.
Also, how about the ol' play-action roll out for a behind-the-back toss? Gotta test out the new stuff now. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/wwAnddBKqq
— Tyler Greever (@WIBWTyler) July 27, 2019
You can watch clips of Brady’s best throws, with audio from his interview, below, via ESPN’s “NFL Live.”
Fun segment on ESPN's NFL Live today: From Tom Brady's interview on @TheGregHillShow, in which he talked about ranking the top 10 throws of his career, video is shown of each throw in the discussion (h/t to @uncleaaronross for the work to put it together). pic.twitter.com/flGbr9KIKf
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 16, 2019
