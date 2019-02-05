Tom Brady had his own VIP section at the Patriots’ Super Bowl party, and some of his teammates felt like fans looking up at him

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel said Tom Brady had his own VIP section at the Patriots’ Super Bowl after-party on Sunday.

Michel said he and other partygoers felt like fans looking up at Brady and were even taking pictures of him.

Michel arguably warranted his own VIP section after running for 94 yards and scoring the game’s only touchdown to help the Patriots seal the win.

After winning six Super Bowls in nine tries, Tom Brady gets to celebrate a little differently than some of his New England Patriots teammates.

Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday and said he didn’t interact much with Brady at the Super Bowl after-party because Brady was in his own section.

Michel said that when he got to the party, he “kind of expected it to be, like, the players, the parents.”

“So it was more people than I thought,” Michel said, adding that Brady “kind of had his own VIP area at the top.”

Michel said he and other partygoers felt like fans looking up at Brady in his own section.

“Everybody had their phones out – I just pulled my phone out,” Michel said, miming taking a picture. “Even though I just got off the field with him.”

It’s unclear whether Michel got to go up to Brady’s section, where Brady hung out with his family and friends, but an invite would have been warranted: Michel had 94 yards on 18 carries on Sunday and scored the lone touchdown of the game, in the fourth quarter.

He told Kimmel he tried to save the game ball and hoped the equipment manager left it in his locker.

