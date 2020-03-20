Tom Brady signed one of the biggest contracts in NFL free agency, and got exactly what he wanted from leaving the Patriots

caption Tom Brady’s offseason was a success. source Elsa/Getty Images

Tom Brady’s decision to hit free agency and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a success.

Brady got a pay raise with the Buccaneers, a two-year commitment, a team that wanted him, better skill players, and even better weather.

According to reports, the Patriots essentially let Brady walk, but it appears Brady succeeded in getting many of the things he wanted but didn’t have in New England in recent years.

Tom Brady’s first foray into free agency was a success.

On Friday, Brady officially announced he was joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years. The Buccaneers also officially announced the signing.

According to reports, Brady’s contract is two years, $50 million, with $4.5 million in incentives each year, bringing the possible total to $59 million. The figure is slightly smaller than the originally reported two years, $60 million, which on a per-year value, would have ranked as the largest free agency contract ever.

Still, Brady is getting what he wanted from free agency: a pay raise and a commitment beyond one year, two things he struggled to get with the Patriots in recent years.

Yes, for many years, Brady willingly took discounts to help the Patriots build a competitive team. However, in recent years, Brady also wanted more than a year-to-year commitment from the team, with various reports indicating he wanted something like the two-year, $50 million extension the New Orleans Saints gave Drew Brees.

As Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported, it became clear that the Patriots weren’t willing to go more than year-to-year with Brady as he aged into his 40s.

Curran reported: “It took Brady seriously considering walking out of training camp before the Patriots gave him a raise and agreed to remove the franchise tag for 2020.”

At the beginning of last season, Brady got a raise to $23 million. According to Spotrac, it’s the most money he made in a single season in total cash.

Now Brady is set to make more than he’s ever made in just base salary. The $4.5 million in annual incentives might sting, but it’s a fair negotiation from the Bucs, who are investing in a 42-year-old changing teams for the first time in his career.

Brady was reportedly miffed in 2018 when the Patriots gave him $5 million in incentives he could hit by reaching various statistical passing numbers – he didn’t hit any of them.

Brady could see his new incentives as a challenge, the type of motivation he has thrived on for most of his career.

There are other benefits to the move. Brady now joins a team that was “all-in” on him, as ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported. It’s a change of scenery from New England, where Brady reportedly grew tired of Bill Belichick’s rigid, critical system that made him feel under-appreciated.

Brady also gets an exciting upgrade in offensive talent in wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, both of whom posted 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 with Jameis Winston under center. Brady may be able to elevate the game of tight end O.J. Howard, who to some has untapped potential as a receiving weapon.

caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin could be a weapon for Brady. source Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Curran had previously told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio that Brady grew tired of seeing valued players and free agents “nickeled-and-dimed” out of New England. Part of that is the “Patriot Way,” and they’ve hit on more unheralded prospects and free agents more than any other team. But to Brady, it was a tiresome way of operating.

Brady may even feel the benefits of the weather. Walking out for a November game into 60-70-degree temperatures in Tampa may feel better on his 43-year-old body than 30-40-degree temperatures after a game in Foxboro.

Curran wrote that Brady didn’t “decide” to leave the Patriots. The Patriots left the door open, and Brady walked through it, according to Curran.

Considering the circumstances, which likely included a limited market, Brady did well.

It remains to be seen if Brady can maintain his level of play, or if he’s good enough alone to elevate the Bucs into a Super Bowl contender. But after two decades with one team, it seems Brady checked off a lot of boxes in his first-ever move.