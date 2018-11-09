Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were together for almost a decade — here’s a timeline of their relationship

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were once one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples. The pair’s relationship was a bit of whirlwind, from a quick engagement to a seemingly shocking divorce.

Here’s a timeline of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s relationship.

2001: Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman got divorced.

caption The pair had been together for a few years. source Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

After almost a decade, the couple divorced. The pair had previously adopted two children, Connor and Isabella, who later joined the church of Scientology.

July 2004: Katie Holmes told a Seventeen reporter about her crush on Tom Cruise.

caption Some believe this interview helped bring Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes together. source Getty Images / Theo Wargo

“I used to think that I was going to marry Tom Cruise,” Holmes told a reporter for Seventeen magazine, who later wrote about the interview and its possible significance in a Huffington Post op-ed.

During this time, Katie Holmes was engaged to actor Chris Klein.

March 2005: Holmes and Klein split.

caption They were together for five years. source Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

According to People, Holmes and her then-fiancé Chris Klein ended their five-year relationship in 2005.

April 2005: Holmes and Cruise stepped out as a couple for the first time.

caption The pair also exchanged some PDA. source Getty/Franco Origlia

A month after Holmes and Klein split, Holmes and Cruise make their first public appearance as a couple.

The two were photographed together in Rome where Cruise was receiving a David di Donatello Award for lifetime achievement. A source told People the pair had “been dating a couple of weeks.”

May 23, 2005: Cruise declared his love for Holmes during an appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

caption He said he was in love with Holmes. source Frank Micelotta/Getty

About a month after the two started dating, Cruise filmed one of his most well-known interviews ever. While on “Oprah,” he jumped on the set’s couch to gush about Holmes.

Cruise said, “I’m in love. I’m in love and it’s one of those things where you want to be cool, like, ‘Yeah I like her’ … that’s not how I feel.” He added, “I wanted to meet this person and I met her and she’s extraordinary.”

June 13, 2005: Holmes said she’s converting to Scientology.

caption She said she felt like it was “really helping.” source Jemal Countess/Getty Images

At the “Batman Begins” premiere, Holmes told reporters that she was going to convert to Scientology.

In a separate interview with “W,” she spoke a bit about the process, saying, “You know, it’s really exciting. I just started auditing and I’m taking some courses and I really like it. I feel like it’s really helping.”

June 16, 2005: Holmes and Cruise announced their engagement.

caption Cruise proposed at the Eiffel Tower. source Getty/Frederick M. Brown

A few months after they began dating, the two got engaged. Cruise said he proposed with a teardrop-shaped ring at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. He announced their engagement the next day at a press conference for “War of the Worlds.”

At the conference, a fairly quiet Holmes said the two planned to have children.

October 6, 2005: The couple announced they were expecting.

caption It would be their first child together. source Kevin Winter/Getty

A spokesperson for Cruise told People that Holmes was pregnant with the couple’s first child together and the couple was “very excited.”

April 18, 2006: Holmes gave birth to a baby girl.

caption They named her Suri. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Cruise’s spokesperson announced that Holmes had given birth to a baby girl named Suri who was seven pounds and 20 inches long.

October 2006: Suri made her public debut.

caption Her name means “red rose.” source Elisabetta Villa/Getty

Cruise and Holmes showed Suri off to the world on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine. The couple also shared details about their daughter’s name.

“We had the name before we found out [the gender of the baby] because we both thought the baby would be a girl,” Cruise told Vanity Fair. He said their daughter’s name meant “red rose.”

November 18, 2006: The couple got married in Italy.

caption Many A-list celebrities attended the wedding. source MJ Kim/Getty

Holmes and Cruise sealed the deal with a very lavish wedding in the 15th-century Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy. Holmes wore a Giorgio Armani gown and the two had a “double ring” Scientology wedding, as per People’s report.

January 2008: Cruise’s Scientology indoctrination video went viral.

caption Some publications seemed concerned about the video. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

According to Gawker, a Scientology indoctrination video featuring Cruise had leaked and spread across media outlets. The outlet described the video as “scary.”

He said, among other things, “When you’re a Scientologist, and you drive by an accident, you know you have to do something about it, because you know you’re the only one who can really help … We are the way to happiness. We can bring peace and unite cultures.”

May 2010: Holmes put on a show for Cruise at a Hollywood benefit.

caption She performed a dance for him. source Carlos Alvarez/Getty

During the benefit, Holmes performed a seductive dance to the song “Whatever Lola Wants” from the musical “Damn Yankees.” She danced around her husband while he did some of his own moves.

September 2010: Holmes gushed about Cruise in an interview and talked about future children.

caption She said being married to Cruise was “really fun.” source Christopher Polk / Getty Images

In an interview with Marie Claire, Holmes described being married to Cruise as “really fun,” saying, “It’s an amazing life, but we always remind ourselves of how incredibly lucky we are.”

When asked about the possibility of having more kids, she said “maybe in a couple of years,” adding that she really just wanted to focus on Suri at the moment.

May 2012: Cruise raved about Holmes in an interview with Playboy.

caption He had many nice things to say about her. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

In a “Playboy” interview, Cruise called Holmes “an extraordinary person,” saying “if you spent five minutes with her, you’d see it.” He added, “I’m just happy, and I have been since the moment I met her. What we have is very special.”

June 2012: Cruise promoted “Rock of Ages” without Holmes by his side.

caption Holmes did not attend the premiere. source Getty Images / Kevin Winter

Many noticed when Holmes didn’t appear next to her husband on the red carpet while he promoted his new film.

June 29, 2012: Holmes filed for divorce from Cruise.

In June, Holmes’ team made a statement to People about how she was divorcing Cruise, who said he wasn’t expecting it at all.

Holmes’ attorney said, “This is a personal and private matter for Katie and her family. Katie’s primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter’s best interest.”

Cruise’s rep said, “Kate has filed for divorce and Tom is deeply saddened and is concentrating on his three children. Please allow them their privacy.”

Holmes reportedly made calls about the divorce on a disposable cellphone and hired three law firms in three states, according to the Los Angeles Times.

July 11, 2012: Lawyers for Cruise and Holmes announced they had reached a settlement on custody of Suri.

caption Holmes received primary custody. source Toby Canham/Getty

According to People, lawyers reached a very quick settlement only 11 days after the divorce was filed. Holmes received primary custody of 6-year-old Suri and Cruise was granted visitation rights.

April 2013: Cruise admitted he had never expected the divorce.

During an interview with German TV network ProSieben, Cruise said he didn’t expect Holmes to divorce him.

He described that time of his life as a “tragicomedy,” and said, “To be 50 and to have experiences and to think you have a grip on everything … and then it hits you: This is it, what life can do to you.”

