Tom Cruise made a terrified James Corden skydive for the first time on ‘The Late Late Show’

source CBS

Tom Cruise made James Corden skydive for the first time on “The Late Late Show.”

Cruise, no stranger to perilous stunts, was cool and collected, but Corden was terrified.

The two jumped from a plane at 15,000 feet.

Tom Cruise is no stranger to dangerous stunts, but the same can’t be said for “The Late Late Show” host James Corden. For his latest stunt, Cruise brought Corden along with him: skydiving at 15,000 feet for a “Late Late Show” segment on Thursday.

It was almost an impossible mission, though. Corden joked that he tried to reach Cruise multiple times to cancel.

Before they got in the air, Corden was his usual comedic self, asking Cruise if there was “meal service” on the plane and coming up with a hand signal for if he soiled himself. When Corden met the professional that he’d be diving with, Danny, who was dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, he said, “We’re not skydiving into Margaritaville, I want someone who looks like they know what they’re doing.”

But Danny had dived 7,000 times already, which promptly reassured Corden.

Cruise, meanwhile, took it all in stride. The actor skydived for a scene in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” and he jumped out of a plane 106 times at 30,000 feet for the shot. He even slept on the plane as it ascended while Corden sat nervously waiting.

Before they dived, Corden called his wife, and Cruise said he would take care of her if Corden dies. She joked that it would be a “better life.”

She’s stuck with Corden, though, as they finally jumped and reached the ground.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” is in theaters now.

Watch the full clip below: