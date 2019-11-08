Tom Felton said ‘aging’s a b—-‘ while posing beside a portrait of him playing Draco Malfoy aged 12

By
Lindsay Dodgson
-
Tom Felton was just 12 years old when he appeared in the first Harry Potter film.

caption
Tom Felton was just 12 years old when he appeared in the first Harry Potter film.
source
Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment

View this post on Instagram

Agings a bitch

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

Read more:

‘Harry Potter’ fans are begging for ‘Dramione’ to couple up after Tom Felton shared photos of him and Emma Watson in South Africa

Tom Felton shared an adorable video of himself playing a competitive game against Emma Watson on the ‘Harry Potter’ set

Emma Watson and Tom Felton have been good friends ever since ‘Harry Potter.’ Here are their cutest moments together.

How the ‘Harry Potter’ child actors have grown up in the 18 years since the first movie