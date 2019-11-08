Tom Felton said ‘aging’s a b—-‘ while posing beside a portrait of him playing Draco Malfoy aged 12

- source
- Tom Felton reminded followers of his Slytherin roots in a nostalgic photo shared on Instagram on Thursday night.
- “Aging’s a bitch,” Felton wrote in the caption of the picture where he stands next to a younger photo of himself playing Harry Potter’s nemesis Draco Malfoy in the movie franchise.
- Felton also donned Slytherin robes for the photo, although they’re probably slightly bigger than the ones he wore in the first film in 2001, when he was just 12 years old.
- A few weeks ago, Felton shared a video of him, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe playing a game of slaps on set during the first film.
- This was not long after Harry Potter fans desperately wanted ‘Dramione’ to couple up because of a video Felton posted where he was showing Watson how to play guitar.
- However, as far as we know, the pair are just friends.
