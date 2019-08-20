‘Harry Potter’ fans are begging for ‘Dramione’ to couple up after Tom Felton shared photos of him and Emma Watson in South Africa

Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy may not have seemed like the likeliest couple at the end of the “Harry Potter” saga, but it seems like time really does heal all wounds.

The pair sent Potterheads into a spin on Monday when Tom Felton shared images of him and Emma Watson hanging out in South Africa.

Read more: Emma Watson posted a throwback photo with J.K. Rowling to celebrate the ‘Harry Potter’ author’s birthday

In the first of two images, Felton was showing Watson how to play a guitar – both in their pyjamas at the time. He captioned it: “Fast learner x.”

“DRAMIONE,” French gossip site Gossip Room commented.

“In my mind you two are together, always,” one fan wrote.

“Good thing you prefer mudbloods now,” another joked.

The second post, shared 13 hours later, showed Felton sitting on a beach wearing a vest that read: “Women do it better.” Felton credited “EW” (Emma Watson) for the photo in his caption, which really tipped fans over the edge.

“Is this all real? Or is this just happening inside my head?” One fan asked.

“PHOTO BY EW. EMMA WATSON. GUYS IM FREAKING OUT,” raved another.

“oh my god they’re trying to kill us if they’re together my heart will explodeeee,” a hopeful fan wrote.

The pair are clearly very close, as they often appear in each other’s social media feeds. Last November, Watson shared a video of the two sharing a skateboard together.

“Easy with the wobblin’,” Felton said in the video as Watson giggled. “Keep your feet still.”

Watson previously admitted to having a crush on Felton while they filmed the “Harry Potter” series.

She told “The Jonathan Ross Show” in 2012: “Between the ages of 10 and 12, I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton.

“We love a bad guy and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard. And that just did it, really. He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool.”

However, it seems the feelings weren’t reciprocated at the time: “He totally knew [I had a crush]. And the thing is, he’d turn and go, ‘Oh, I see her in a younger sisterly way.’ And it just broke my heart, still does.”

Only time will tell if Watson and Felton are still like brother and sister, or whether the relationship has developed into something more.