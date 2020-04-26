Tom Hanks says he and his wife Rita Wilson will donate blood to help find a coronavirus vaccine: ‘we just found out that we do carry the antibodies’

caption Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On an NPR podcast, Hanks explained that he and his wife will be giving their blood to places working on developing a coronavirus vaccine.

The couple tested positive for the virus back in early March while in Australia.

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have offered to donate their blood to help develop a coronavirus vaccine.

According to a report by Variety, the couple returned to their home in Los Angeles at the end of March after recovering from their symptoms.

On a recent NPR podcast, Hanks said that he and his wife are “just fine, dandy.” They suffered from flu-like symptoms and isolated themselves so that they would not spread it.

“My wife, Rita, was a little worse off than me. She had a very high temperature,” he added.

Hanks went on to explain that they have been approached about donating their blood and have been eager to do so.

“A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies,” he said. “We have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine.”