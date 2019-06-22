Staff at a music festival wouldn’t serve beer to 62-year-old Tom Hanks because he didn’t have ID

caption Even Tom Hanks gets ID’ed. source YouTube / The Graham Norton Show

Even Tom Hanks, 62, gets ID’ed.

The “Toy Story 4” star told The Graham Norton Show that he was recently asked for ID while trying to buy beer at Stagecoach music festival.

“I said, ‘Look, not only am I who you think I am, I’m also 62 goddam years old,'” Hanks told Norton.

As you get older, getting ID’ed when you buy alcohol can go from being a nuisance to becoming one of life’s greatest joys.

However, for Tom Hanks, 62, being asked for ID was recently pretty inconvenient.

Hanks and wife Rita Wilson attended California’s Stagecoach music festival, where actress and singer Wilson was performing.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show this week, Hanks said: “The great thing about these outdoor festivals, like Stagecoach or Coachella, you know, it’s really hot, and they have beer pavillions everywhere, so we were there, and Rita sang at about 1.30 in the afternoon, at about 1.10, I decided to go get myself a frosty cold one.”

However, things weren’t so simple.

“And I went up and said ‘Hi, how you doin?” I give them a couple seconds to let the H-bomb drop… ‘Tom Hanks!’ ‘Hi how are you, nice to see you, could I have a draw please? ‘Oh yeah sure, could we see your ID bracelet?'”

Hanks, who was in London for the European premiere of his latest film “Toy Story 4,” replied: “First of all, you know my name, and secondly, I’d like a beer,” to which he was told: “Well we can’t sell you a beer without proof of ID.”

When he asked where he could get one, he was told it was about half a mile away.

“I said, ‘Look, not only am I who you think I am, I’m also 62 goddam years old,'” Hanks told Norton.

“These ladies were not allowed to sell me a beer without my official Stagecoach ‘I am over 21 ID bracelet.’

“I did not have a beer until somebody went over and got me an ID bracelet, and I came back.”

He said the staff were “a bit chagrined,” and the manager even said: “I’m so sorry, but if I give you a beer I’m just going to get fired.”

When Hanks returned, he told them: “Well this is going to make a great story on The Graham Norton Show.”

You can watch Hanks tell the tale here:

Hanks and Wilson recently celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary.

Wilson tweeted a photo of the pair at Stagecoach, saying: “People often ask what is our secret to a long marriage. Well, I cowrote a song about this on my new album Halfway to Home!! It’s called The Spark.

“In any long term relationship, if you’re lucky, you started with a spark. that beautiful glimmer that ignites into a lasting love. Fires need to be tended to, stoked, added to, watched. As long as there is a spark you’ll always have a fire. I love you, Tom. Happy 31!”