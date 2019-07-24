All the real-life people Tom Hanks has played in movies

caption Tom Hanks will play Fred Rogers in an upcoming film about the beloved television personality. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images and Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images

Actor Tom Hanks has played a variety of characters throughout his time in Hollywood, and some are based on real-life people.

Hanks has notably portrayed people like Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, who landed a commercial aircraft in New York’s Hudson river, and Ben Bradlee, a former executive editor of the Washington Post.

The actor will also star as beloved television personality Fred Rogers in the upcoming film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” out later this year.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Tom Hanks is a prolific actor who’s portrayed countless characters throughout his Hollywood career, including several who are based on real-life people.

Hanks received praise for his roles in “Sully” and “The Post,” both of which saw the actor play characters with real-life counterparts.

He’s also portrayed characters that were inspired by real people, such as Carl Hanratty (based on FBI Agent Joseph Shea) in 2002’s “Catch Me If You Can,” and Andy Beckett, inspired by attorney Geoffrey Bowers, in the 1993 film “Philadelphia.”

Additionally, Hanks will play beloved television personality Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” out later this year.

Read more: Tom Hanks is playing Mr. Rogers in a new movie – here’s the trailer

Here are all the characters Tom Hanks has played that are based off real-life people.

Hanks played a lawyer fired from his prestigious law firm after it was revealed he was HIV-positive in the 1993 film “Philadelphia.” It was based on a true story.

caption Tom Hanks won an Oscar for his role as Andrew Beckett in “Philadelphia.” source TriStar Pictures

The 1993 drama “Philadelphia” saw Tom Hanks play Andrew Beckett, an HIV-positive lawyer who was fired from his law firm after it was revealed he had contracted the virus.

While the character of Beckett is fictional, Beckett’s story is similar to that of Geoffrey Bowers, a real-life lawyer who was fired from his prestigious firm after he started exhibiting symptoms of HIV. He died in 1987.

“Philadelphia” was so similar to Bowers’ own story that his family sued movie producers for misrepresenting his story.

In 1995, Hanks played real-life astronaut Jim Lovell in space drama “Apollo 13.”

caption Ron Howard directed Tom Hanks in “Apollo 13.” source Universal Pictures and Time Life Pictures/NASA/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Hanks played real-life astronaut Jim Lovell in 1995’s “Apollo 13.”

The film, which also starred Kevin Bacon and Bill Paxton, told the story of the Apollo 13 lunar mission in 1970, which was forced to return to Earth after a series of accidents onboard the spacecraft.

Hanks’ “Catch Me If You Can” character, Carl Hanratty, was based off a real-life FBI agent named Joseph Shea.

caption Leonardo DiCaprio starred with Tom Hanks in 2002’s “Catch Me If You Can.” source Dreamworks Pictures

In 2002’s “Catch Me If You Can,” Hanks played FBI agent Carl Hanratty, a fictional character who was based off real-life agent Joseph Shea.

In real life, Shea pursued career criminal Frank Abagnale (played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the film) in the late 1960s for forging checks and impersonating others. The two eventually became friends after Abagnale was caught and charged – something that’s also portrayed in “Catch Me If You Can.”

Congressman Charlie Wilson was portrayed by Hanks in the 2007 film “Charlie Wilson’s War”

caption Tom Hanks played a playboy congressman spurred to action in “Charlie Wilson’s War.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 2007 film “Charlie Wilson’s War” told the story of real-life congressman Charlie Wilson, who went from a fun-loving playboy to serious politician in the 1980s.

Hanks played Wilson, who eventually becomes an outspoken advocate for the Afghan people – then under Soviet governance- in the film.

Hanks played Captain Richard Phillips, who was famously held hostage by Somali pirates, in 2013’s “Captain Phillips.”

caption Tom Hanks was nominated for several awards for his role in “Captain Phillips.” source Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The real-life story of Captain Richard Phillips was the focus of “Captain Phillips,” a 2013 film starring Tom Hanks.

Hanks received critical acclaim for his performance as Phillips, who miraculously survived being held hostage by Somali pirates off the coast of Somalia in 2009.

Hanks played iconic animator and film producer Walt Disney in the 2013 comedy “Saving Mr. Banks.”

caption Tom Hanks acted opposite Emma Thompson in “Saving Mr. Banks.” source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and Mondadori via Getty Images

The efforts of film producer Walt Disney to obtain the rights to P.L. Travers’ “Mary Poppins” books are the focus of the 2013 film “Saving Mr. Banks.”

Tom Hanks played the fun-loving animator and producer, who became a household name in the 1950s and 60s. Emma Thompson starred as “Mary Poppins” author P.L. Travers.

In the 2015 film “Bridge of Spies,” Hanks played real-life lawyer James B. Donovan.

caption Tom Hanks received critical acclaim for his role in “Bridge of Spies.” source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and Donald Uhrbrock/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

The story of real-life insurance lawyer James Donovan, who defended a Russian spy in court and was later key in a 1960s prisoner exchange between the US and the Soviet Union, is told in the film “Bridge of Spies.”

Hanks played Donovan in the 2015 movie, which was directed by Stephen Spielberg.

Hanks notably played Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the airline pilot who landed a commercial plane on the Hudson river, in the 2016 film “Sully.”

caption Tom Hanks played Captain Sully Sullenberger in the film adaptation of Sullenberger’s memoir. source Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Captain “Sully” Sullenberger, who miraculously landed a plane on New York’s Hudson river after a bird strike at a nearby airport, was played by Hanks in the 2016 film adaptation of Sullenberger’s memoir.

Hanks received an Oscar nomination for his role as former Washington Post executive editor Ben Bradlee in 2017’s “The Post.”

caption Tom Hanks played Ben Bradlee during the 1970s. source Twentieth Century Fox and Paul Andrew Hawthorne/WireImage

Hanks notably played real-life newspaperman Ben Bradlee in the 2017 film, which also starred Meryl Streep and Bob Odenkirk.

The film tells the story of Bradlee’s efforts to publish a bombshell story involving the Nixon administration, thus risking the reputation of the Post and its publisher, Helen Graham, in the process.