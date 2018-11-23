Tom Hanks’ son Colin has a handkerchief brand called Hanks Kerchiefs

caption Colin Hanks has a new business. source Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Roadside Attractions

Colin Hanks just started a handkerchief business, the actor announced on Instagram.

Hanks, son of Tom, has starred in films like “Orange County” and “King Kong,” and made use of his famous surname by naming the new brand: Hanks Kerchiefs.

Part of the profits will go towards relief efforts for the California wildfires.

Each kerchief is priced at $28.

Colin Hanks, son of Tom, has an unlikely but brilliantly-named new business venture.

The actor – who’s starred in films like “Orange County” and “King Kong” and TV shows including “Dexter” and “Band of Brothers” – recently announced the launch of his own handkerchief brand, Hanks Kerchiefs.

The company makes the handkerchiefs in California and a portion of the sales will go towards recovery efforts following the wildfires that recently swept the region.

Read more: 10 photos show the grim reality for evacuees of California’s wildfires

“After several months of work and planning, I am incredibly excited to announce the launch of our Fall 2018 collection of Hanks Kerchiefs,” Hanks announced on Instagram.

“I’ve enlisted the help of the @anderson.brothers, as well as countless others, to help turn a passion of mine into a reality. Something you can hold in your hand, put in your pockets, or wear on your neck. The possibilities are pretty much endless. Also, I’m a sucker for wordplay.”

Here’s what the Hanks Kerchiefs look like:

“Made in California and ready to use right out of the gate, head over to hankskerchiefs.com,” Hanks said. “Portions of each sale of our first line of Kerchiefs will be donated to help with the recovery efforts of the recent fires that have devastated parts of both Northern and Southern California […] Hope you dig.”

The brand currently offers eight different patterns of kerchiefs priced at $28 each, or you can buy the entire collection for $200.

One fan suggested changing the name of the brand to Colin Hankies, but was swiftly denied by the actor.

Too late on the name I'm afraid. It's gonna stay @HanksKerchiefs. But I can still put you down for 200, right? or at least a couple? https://t.co/6d660FAn8G https://t.co/QwJnnLDUKz — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) November 22, 2018

“With so many options in today’s world, it’s unique to discover something, anything, that brings a newfound sense of comfort,” Hanks writes on the company website.

“For example, a new favorite band, food or a t-shirt. Kerchiefs have been one of those small items that have always brought me that same kind of pleasure. I hope it will provide the same for you.

“Thanks for choosing to join our little Hanks Kerchiefs club. It means the world to us to have you, and it is our hope that it helps ready you for whatever the world throws your way.”

The actor signs off the note by saying: “Be rad. Do cool s—.”