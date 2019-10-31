Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox swapped their Marvel characters Loki and Daredevil for Halloween and fans couldn’t get enough

caption Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston pose as Loki and Daredevil outside their Broadway show on Wednesday, October 30. source Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Marvel stars Charlie Cox (“Daredevil”) and Tom Hiddleston (“Thor: Ragnarok”) surprised fans at their Broadway show “Betrayal” in costume.

Cox and Hiddleston dressed as each other’s Marvel characters, Loki and Daredevil, respectively, and greeted fans.

Their two other castmates, Zawe Ashton and Eddie Arnold, also dressed up as Captain Marvel and Captain America.

Plenty of celebrities are dressing up for Halloween and Marvel stars Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston came up with a clever idea that fans are loving.

Instead of dressing up as their own Marvel characters, the two traded looks. Cox dressed up as the God of Mischief Loki while Hiddleston did his best Daredevil impression.

The duo, who are currently starring on Broadway show “Betrayal” together, stepped out in costume Wednesday evening to greet fans.

#BetrayalBroadway stage door ????

Tom Hiddleston as Daredevil and Charlie Cox as Loki!

Tom Hiddleston as Daredevil and Charlie Cox as Loki! October 30, 2019 #Halloween

Hiddleston even signed playbills in costume.

caption That’s not Charlie Cox. Tom Hiddleston is the new devil of Hell’s Kitchen. source Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

It wasn’t just Cox and Hiddleston who dressed up from their Broadway show.

Their castmates, Zawe Ashton and Eddie Arnold, also joined them as Marvel supeheroes, Captain Marvel and Captain America.

caption The four “Betrayal” castmates source Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Fans loved that the two Marvel stars swapped characters for the night.

CHARLIE COX DRESSED UP AS LOKI AND TOM HIDDLESTON DRESSED UP AS DAREDEVIL IM CRYING

CHARLIE COX DRESSED UP AS LOKI AND TOM HIDDLESTON DRESSED UP AS DAREDEVIL IM CRYING

The fact Hiddleston acts like such a big kid and has fun is why kids love Loki.

Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox won Halloween