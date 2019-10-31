Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox swapped their Marvel characters Loki and Daredevil for Halloween and fans couldn’t get enough

Kirsten Acuna
Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston pose as Loki and Daredevil outside their Broadway show on Wednesday, October 30.

Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston pose as Loki and Daredevil outside their Broadway show on Wednesday, October 30.
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

  • Marvel stars Charlie Cox (“Daredevil”) and Tom Hiddleston (“Thor: Ragnarok”) surprised fans at their Broadway show “Betrayal” in costume.
  • Cox and Hiddleston dressed as each other’s Marvel characters, Loki and Daredevil, respectively, and greeted fans.
  • Their two other castmates, Zawe Ashton and Eddie Arnold, also dressed up as Captain Marvel and Captain America.
Plenty of celebrities are dressing up for Halloween and Marvel stars Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston came up with a clever idea that fans are loving.

Instead of dressing up as their own Marvel characters, the two traded looks. Cox dressed up as the God of Mischief Loki while Hiddleston did his best Daredevil impression.

The duo, who are currently starring on Broadway show “Betrayal” together, stepped out in costume Wednesday evening to greet fans.

Hiddleston even signed playbills in costume.

That's not Charlie Cox. Tom Hiddleston is the new devil of Hell's Kitchen.

That’s not Charlie Cox. Tom Hiddleston is the new devil of Hell’s Kitchen.
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

It wasn’t just Cox and Hiddleston who dressed up from their Broadway show.

Their castmates, Zawe Ashton and Eddie Arnold, also joined them as Marvel supeheroes, Captain Marvel and Captain America.

The four

The four “Betrayal” castmates
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Fans loved that the two Marvel stars swapped characters for the night.