Tom Hiddleston said that Chris Hemsworth actually had to hit him in the face for the first ‘Avengers’ movie

- source
- Disney/Marvel
- Tom Hiddleston appeared on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday and recalled asking Marvel costar Chris Hemsworth to literally hit him in the face while filming 2012’s “The Avengers.”
- Hiddleston, known for his role as Loki, said that in one scene in the movie, “Thor had to strike Loki across the face and I was wearing the horns, which weigh about 30 pounds.”
- Because the British actor couldn’t make the fake punch look convincing while wearing the heavy headpiece, he told Hemsworth (who plays the God of Thunder): “I think you should just hit me in the face.”
- “I went down like a stone,” Hiddleston said.
- Watch the video below (Hiddleston talks about the “Avengers” fight at 4:09).
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.