Tom Hiddleston shares footage of himself flying and falling as he preps for his upcoming ‘Loki’ Marvel show

Kirsten Acuna
Tom Hiddleston joked on Instagram that prep for his

Tom Hiddleston joked on Instagram that prep for his “Loki” Disney Plus series is going well after sharing video of himself losing his balance on a mat.
@twhiddleston/Instagram, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

  • Tom Hiddleston is getting ready to play Marvel’s God of Mischief again.
  • The actor shared a video of himself getting ready to work on his upcoming Disney Plus spinoff show, “Loki,” on Instagram Monday.
  • “Prep is going really well,” Hiddleston captioned the video, which shows him soaring into the sky before losing his balance and flopping onto his face on a mat.
  • “Loki” is one of several upcoming live-action Marvel shows coming to Disney Plus.
  • Though Loki died in “Avengers: Infinity War,” we saw a new timeline created in “Avengers: Endgame” when Captain America went back in time.
  • Loki is currently off with one of the Infinity stones and that’s where we plan on seeing his show pick up.
  • Watch the video of Hiddleston below complete with his character’s signature black hair. “Loki” is currently set to debut on Disney Plus in spring 2021.
Prep is going really well. #Loki

