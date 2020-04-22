Tom Holland planned to detox from alcohol during quarantine, but then Ryan Reynolds sent him a case of Gin

caption Ryan Reynolds sent Tom Holland a case of gin with a special message on it. source Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube

Tom Holland told Jimmy Kimmel that he and his friends have been “drunk all the time” while quarantining together.

Holland then said he planned to take a week off from drinking alcohol completely, but the next day Ryan Reynolds sent him a case of gin.

The case of gin came with a message from Reynolds: “‘Some friendly neighbourhood spider gin, love Ryan.'”

Holland also dressed up as Spider-Man and donned his Peter Parker accent to surprise Kimmel’s three-year-old son Billy on his birthday.

Tom Holland told Jimmy Kimmel that his plan to go a week without alcohol was derailed by a gift from Ryan Reynolds – a case of “spider-gin.”

Holland spoke to Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” over video chat, and told the chat-show host that he and his three friends who he is quarantining with are “drunk all the time.”

Holland told Kimmel that he had managed to be “a little productive,” and has done “some really good work” on the script that he and his friend Harry have been working on.

“I’ve been playing a lot of PlayStation,” Holland added, “and watching a lot of films and catching up on film history and, like I said, drinking a lot.”

“I actually said this weekend that I was going to stop drinking for a week,” Holland told Kimmel. “I was going to have a week off, and then literally Monday morning – I’ve got my own prop – Ryan Reynolds sent me a case of gin.”

“Literally, literally I was like this morning I’m not drinking, the whole week I’m not drinking at all, and then literally the doorbell rang and there was a case of gin from lovely Ryan, so I think we’ll have to drink that.”

Kimmel joked that Reynolds’ gift was Deadpool trying to corrupt Spider-Man, while Holland read out the message attached to the box sent from Reynolds: “It says: ‘Some friendly neighbourhood spider gin, love Ryan.'”

Holland later donned some Spidey clothing to surprise Kimmel’s son, whose 3rd birthday it was, and flawlessly reverted to his Peter Parker American accent.

caption Tom Holland also surprised Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy by dressing as Spider-Man. source Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube

“Hey Billy, it’s nice to meet you,” Holland said as Parker. “My name is Peter Parker, I live in Queens, New York, where do you live, do you know?”

Billy grew shy pretty quickly, and laughed into his father’s shoulder, while Kimmel’s daughter Jane said that Holland had a cute face. Holland and his friends then joined in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” to Billy.

Watch the full video below:

