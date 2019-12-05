Tom Holland didn’t meet Will Smith once in the 2 and a half years they were making a movie together

Tom Holland didn’t meet his “Spies in Disguise” costar Will Smith in the two and a half years they spent working on the animated film.

“I just met him, we were doing press earlier,” Holland said during an appearance on ABC‘s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday.

“It’s crazy, I feel like I know him,” the actor added.

In “Spies in Disguise,” Holland voices a scientist named Walter Beckett who turns “the world’s greatest spy,” Lance Sterling (Will Smith), into a pigeon.

caption Tom Holland and Will Smith costar in “Spies in Disguise.” source Twentieth Century Fox

Holland and Smith posed for photos together at the film’s premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in California. The two actors also spoke about meeting each other earlier in the day and taking on an escape room challenge together, in which they’re trapped in a room for a specific amount of time and must search for clues in order to get out.

“I’ve been a big Will Smith fan for a long time, and then all of a sudden I was locked in a room with him, trying to get us to escape,” Holland told Variety on the red carpet. “And I don’t know if I wanted to escape, I was enjoying myself in there with Will Smith.”

Smith also told Entertainment Weekly and People that they decided to do an escape room because “we were wanting to figure out if we really could do the stuff that we did as spies.”

He also said that “it was a one-hour escape room, and we were out in 24 minutes.”

Holland told the publications that Smith deserved most of the credit because he “got the majority of the clues” while the 23-year “was more like the hype-man.”

In addition, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star explained to Entertainment Weekly and People that he never crossed paths with Holland while working on “Spies in Disguise” because he did his voiceover work in Los Angeles while the “Spider-Man” star did his in New York City.

Watch the video below (Holland talks about Smith at 7:00).