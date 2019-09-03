Tom Holland reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow forgetting she was in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’: ‘I mean, I always know what movie I’m in’

Tom Holland reacted to the viral video of fellow Marvel star Gwyneth Paltrow forgetting that she appeared in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Paltrow was reminded of her role during an appearance on Netflix’s “The Chef Show,” which stars actor Jon Favreau and chef Richard Choi.

“I mean, I always know what movie I’m in,” Holland said during a new interview with GQ Style.

The actor went on to say that in Paltrow’s defense, “you could be on set and you might not know what planet you’re on or who you’re fighting or who the superhero on your left is.”

Tom Holland reacted to the viral video of Gwyneth Paltrow forgetting that she appeared in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

“I mean, I always know what movie I’m in,” Holland said during a new interview with GQ Style.

Holland, known for his role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, went on to say that in Paltrow’s defense, there’s so much secrecy surrounding the movies and oftentimes actors aren’t given much context or details when filming.

“I mean, you could be on set and you might not know what planet you’re on or who you’re fighting or who the superhero on your left is,” he said. “But what’s nice for me is that at the end of the day, I grew up a massive fan of these movies. So for me to get the chance to work on them but also kind of be in the dark as to the story, I can still kind of enjoy the film just as a fan, you know?”

Paltrow appeared on a 2019 episode of Netflix’s “The Chef Show,” which stars Jon Favreau (who plays Happy Hogan in the MCU and directed/executive produced the first two “Iron Man” movies) and chef Richard Choi, and was reminded of her appearance in “Homecoming.”

While cooking, with Favreau and Choi, Paltrow (who stars as Pepper Potts) said that she was in “Avengers” and insisted that they didn’t appear in the 2017 movie. Favreau went on to remind his costar that their characters appeared at the end of the movie when Tony Stark offered Peter Parker a new suit and a spot in the Avengers, which he turned down. Afterward, Tony spoke during a press conference and proposed to Pepper.

Gwyneth Paltrow in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Since then, Holland has reacted to Paltrow’s forgetfulness. While participating in a round of trivia questions for Pop Sugar in July, the actor said: “I’ve only worked with Gwyneth one time, on ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ which she doesn’t remember. Still to this day breaks my heart.”

“Homecoming” director Jon Watts weighed in on the moment as well, telling Entertainment Weekly: “I totally get it. When we shot that scene it happened so quickly that I was not surprised that she just thought that was ‘Avengers,’ because she doesn’t really even see Tom Holland in the scene, he’s gone by the time she steps in.”

Watts continued: “So she shows up and does the scene with Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr., she’s going to think that’s the ‘Avengers.'”

Favreau shared similar sentiments, telling Variety in July that “with the Marvel things, they have so many films happening at the same time and all of them interweave with one another. Oftentimes you’re not exactly sure what’s happening, even me.”

Most recently, he told “Access Hollywood” that Paltrow “doesn’t dwell on or look at her performances in the past.”

“She’ll show up at the premiere, she’ll show up on set,” he said. “She doesn’t like to linger on playback or see things. Some actors, like me, I tend to like to look at the screen and watch what I did and come back, but she very much trusts the director. She does the work, she sees the film at the premiere, and then she moves on to other things.”