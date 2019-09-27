Tom Holland reacts to Spider-Man being back in the MCU after Marvel and Sony end their feud: ‘I’m not leaving’

By
Olivia Singh
-
Tom Holland stars in

caption
Tom Holland stars in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
source
Sony Pictures

  • On Friday, it was revealed that Sony Pictures and Marvel ended their feud and will be coproducing the upcoming third “Spider-Man” film, which hits theaters on July 16, 2021.
  • Tom Holland reacted to the news by posting a scene from the 2013 movie “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which showed Leonardo DiCaprio’s character giving a speech about “not leaving.”
  • “I’m not leaving,” DiCaprio said in the film. “I’m not leaving. I’m not f—ing leaving. The show goes on.”
  • Zendaya, who plays MJ in the franchise, also weighed in by tweeting a GIF of an animated Spider-Man dancing.
  • Previously, a deal between the two studios fell through, meaning that Holland’s version of the webslinger wouldn’t be able to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
  • Watch the video shared by Holland below (warning: there is explicit language).
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on