Tom Holland spoiled a major ‘Endgame’ death for his ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ costars years ago

caption Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” source Sony Pictures Entertainment

Tom Holland told “Spider-Man: Far From Home” costars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon about Tony Stark/Iron Man’s “Avengers: Endgame” death years ago.

In an interview with Jake Hamilton, Zendaya (who plays MJ) said that Holland blurted out the secret “too early” while costar Jacob Batalon (Ned) said that it probably happened in 2016.

“I’ve known for a really long time,” Holland added.

Regarding how he brought up the major plot point in conversation, Holland said: “I was just like, ‘Yo, what’s up, Iron Man dies.'”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Notorious movie spoiler Tom Holland told his “Spider-Man: Far From Home” costars about a major “Avengers: Endgame” death years ago.

“I do all these interviews and I keep it to myself so the next person I talk to, I have to be like, ‘Oh my god, this happens in the film,'” Holland (who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man) told Jake Hamilton during an interview with “Far From Home” costars Jacob Batalon (Ned) and Zendaya (MJ).

When asked how they found out about Tony Stark/Iron Man’s death, which took place in “Endgame” after the superhero got the Infinity Stones out of Thanos’ grasp and snapped his fingers to make the Titan and his followers vanish, Zendaya immediately pointed to Holland.

“He told me too early,” the “Greatest Showman” star said.

Batalon had a similar response, saying, “I feel like we talked about this way back in 2016.”

“I feel like we did too,” Holland added. “I’ve known for a really long time.”

caption Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Read more: Mark Ruffalo, who ‘got in a lot of trouble’ for spoiling ‘Avengers,’ asked to do press with loose-lipped Tom Holland. Instead, he was paired with ‘tight-lipped’ Chris Evans.

The stars didn’t give clear details about how Holland brought up the shocking death in conversation, but the 23-year-old joked that he probably said it in a casual manner.

“I was just like, ‘Yo, what’s up, Iron Man dies,'” Holland said.

“Honestly, that’s probably exactly how it went,” Zendaya added.

Defending himself for sharing the secret with his costars, Holland went on to say that is was “the best way” for them to hear the news.

“You think you want to experience that in the cinema for the first time? No!” he said.

Considering that Holland made his MCU debut as the webslinger in “Captain America: Civil War,” which was released in 2016, it’s not surprising that he’s known about Tony’s fate for several years.

This isn’t the first time Holland has spoken too soon about plot details. The actor has had his fair share of controversies, which earned him the title of “least trustworthy” by his “Infinity War” costars. In the past, he spoiled “Infinity War” for a theater of excited fans. Costar Benedict Cumberbatch also said that doing interviews with the young star feels like “chaperoning.”

Watch the video below (the stars talk about Holland spoiling “Endgame” at 1:44).