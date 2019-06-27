5 challenges Tom Holland endures while wearing his ‘Spider-Man’ suit

caption Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in “Spider: Man: Far From Home.” source Sony Pictures Entertainment

Tom Holland has been portraying Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.”

Over the years, his character’s iconic suit has evolved, but regardless, it’s still uncomfortable.

In interviews, Holland has opened up about the challenges of wearing a head-to-toe Lycra costume, from having trouble using his phone to needing a tube in order to drink.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Tom Holland revealed what it’s really like to wear the iconic Spider-Man suit, and it’s far from glamorous.

The actor made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.” Since then, he’s starred in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

He reprises his role as the teen webslinger in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which hits theaters on Tuesday. Holland’s character has also worn a few suits over the past three years, like the “Homecoming” suit, the iron suit, and a stealth suit (which appears in “Far From Home”).

Keep reading for a few times Holland has opened up about the reality of wearing a superhero suit.

Using his phone (and social media) while dressed in the full suit is a hassle

caption Spider-Man/Peter Parker is from Queens, New York. source Sony Pictures

During an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Tuesday, Holland said that he wears the most difficult suit in the MCU.

“I have no skin showing,” he said. “I’m straight-up, head-to-toe in lycra. I can’t even use my phone, and I’m 23. I use my phone a lot. I’ve become so good at liking pictures with my nose.”

Holland can’t even scratch an itch on his face

caption Spider-Man lives with his Aunt May. source Sony Pictures

Because he wears material on his hands, the actor can’t scratch any itches. You can watch the actor struggle to do so in this behind-the-scenes video shared by Sony.

Read more: Tom Holland spoiled a major ‘Endgame’ death for his ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ costars years ago

In order to drink, a plastic tube is put through one of the eye holes in his suit

“It’s an interesting contraption, to say the least,” Holland told “Entertainment Tonight.” “My eyes in my mask, they clip off. They come off because they’re glass, and obviously, the suit is fabric, and they need to clip in. And what I can do is I can take my left one out, and there’s a little thing that I pull out, and then I put a tube, a squeezy tube, down into my mouth, and then I can drink from a bottle.”

The actor went on to say he’s found a hack in order to sneak in snacks.

“If I push the mask forward, I can now squeeze gum and stuff down the eye hole,” Holland said. “I’ve had a Kit Kat in the suit now.”

Holland wears a thong under the costume

caption Tony Stark acted as a mentor to Peter Parker. source Sony Pictures

“They brought them in on my first day, like, ‘Here are your thongs,'” Holland told ShortList in 2017. “I had serious misgivings – would my a–hole ever be the same again? But I had to get used to it.”

He has to plan bathroom breaks

caption Peter Parker travels to Europe in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” source Sony Pictures Entertainment

“Drinking water is dangerous in the Spider-Man costume because an accident is not an option,” Holland said during an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” in 2017. “That suit is so expensive. They’ll be so upset with me.”

He added: “It looks amazing, [but it] feels terrible. But that said, it’s such an honor to wear it. It outweighs any discomfort. But going to the bathroom is a mission. You have to plan 45 minutes in advance.”