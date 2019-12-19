Watch ‘Spies in Disguise’ stars Tom Holland and Will Smith get trapped in an escape room together while meeting for the first time

- source
- Will Smith posted a new video on his YouTube channel on Thursday, showing footage from the first time he met Tom Holland.
- Smith and Holland voice characters named Lance Sterling (a spy who gets turned into a pigeon) and Walter Beckett (a scientist), respectively, in the animated movie “Spies in Disguise,” which hits theaters on Wednesday, December 25.
- The two stars previously revealed that they never met while working on the film for two and a half years.
- The video shared by Smith showed the actors meeting for the first time at an escape room, in which they were trapped for a specific amount of time and required to search for clues in order to be released.
- “This isn’t usually how I like to be blindfolded,” Holland joked as his eyes were covered before being led into a room.
- “You should use your spidey senses and get us out of here,” Smith said when the challenge began.
- Smith and the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” actor went on to decipher Morse code, unlock boxes, and find clues on bookshelves.
- With four minutes and 50 seconds left, they successfully completed the game and were freed.
- Watch the full video below.
