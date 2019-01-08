Tom Izzo went on a rant calling society too ‘soft’ and ‘fragile’ after Penn State’s coach was suspended for shoving a player

Penn State suspended its men’s basketball head coach, Pat Chambers, for one game for shoving a player.

Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo on Tuesday gave a lengthy answer about why he disagreed with the punishment, calling the world “too soft” and “too fragile.”

Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo did not agree with the one-game suspension handed to Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers for shoving a player.

On Thursday, Chambers shoved Nittany Lions freshman guard Myles Dread in a heated exchange during a timeout. Chambers apologized after the game, but Penn State announced that Chambers would serve a one-game suspension, calling his actions “inappropriate.”

Chambers has since returned from the suspension, but Izzo, whose Spartans will face Penn State next week, made it clear during a press conference on Monday that he did not agree with the suspension.

“I have a problem with it,” Izzo said. He added: “I think the world is too soft, it’s too fragile. There’s too many people that analyze every single thing.”

Izzo sarcastically said he prayed during timeouts for permission to talk to his players before coaching them.

“You see the timeouts. I get down on both knees now, I genuflect, I say a little prayer, and I ask if it’s OK if I can tell them what they did wrong. I’m cool with that. I’m adjusting to the times,” Izzo said.

“But do I think a guy should be suspended for that? Put it this way: I’ve been talking to some people in high-up positions, [athletic directors] and that lately, that didn’t agree with that. God bless if it Penn State and that’s what they had to do. God bless the Big Ten if that’s what they had to do.”

Here was the incident between Chambers and Dread:

Izzo seemed nostalgic for punishments more common among previous generations.

“The belt!” Izzo said while miming stretching a belt. “None of you were part of that, because you’re too young. I was part of that.”

Izzo said that he didn’t know what was said between Chambers and Dread but that he had not heard Dread or family members complaining.

“I know one thing,” Izzo said. “If somebody pushes my kid, on something like that, or trying to get his attention because he’s doing something wrong, I’m gonna say thank you.”

Watch Izzo’s comments below: