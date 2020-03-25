TomboyX makes period underwear for people like me who aren’t comfortable with ultra-feminine styles — here’s how they work

source TomboyX

TomboyX is known for its androgynous underwear designs, and it now offers a line of leakproof period underwear in its signature bikini and trunk styles ($22 and $32 respectively, in sizes XS-4X).

I’ve been wearing the trunks during my period, and they provide a comfortable, affirming option for people like me who aren’t interested in hyper-feminine underwear.

The three-layer design provides protection against leaks and irritation, and they can be worn with or without supplemental menstruation products.

STOCK NOTE: Most of TomboyX’s period underwear styles are sold out right now, but INSIDER has received confirmation from the brand that a restock should be happening sometime between Friday, March 27, and Monday, March 30.

Leakproof period underwear isn’t exactly a new thing. Brands like Thinx brought exposure to the category with large-scale campaigns on social media and around New York City (you’ve probably seen their ads on the subway before). Thinx and others like Knix cater pretty exclusively to feminine women. The problem is, not all of us who might want to take advantage of this kind of underwear are cisgender, and certainly not all of us are femme.

But thanks to gender-inclusive underwear brand TomboyX, queer people like me are finally able to get in on the comfort and ease of the innovation.

I love TomboyX’s regular underwear, which is designed to look the way most men’s underwear does, just without all the extra fabric in the front. Its leakproof styles fit the same bill as their original underwear; the androgynous styles are affirming and comfortable for gender-non-conforming people to wear.

How TomboyX’s leakproof underwear work

The line of menstrual underwear, called the First Line Leakproof series, features bikinis and trunks ($22 and $32 respectively, in sizes XS-4X) built much in the same fashion as a typical cut of TomboyX underwear. They are meant to be worn during your period with or without other aids like tampons, pads, and menstrual cups.

As of right now, they come in two styles: bikini and 4.5-inch trunks. They’re made from soft cotton, lined with a gusset that stretches the full length of the crotch area. The gusset is made with three layers of fabric: a twill layer that wicks moisture away from the body (this makes yeast infections and irritation less likely); a layer of terry cloth, which absorbs and retains liquid so that nothing leaks; and a water-resistant cotton shell, which further protects against leaks. In the trunks, the gusset floats, which means that it can accommodate a winged pad if you want additional protection.

source TomboyX

The bikini style can hold up to 8 teaspoons of liquid, or four super tampons worth, and the trunks hold about half that amount. The underwear is also hand-washable or you can throw them in the machine on low in a delicates bag.

TomboyX’s underwear do not contain harmful PFOAs

TomboyX’s leakproof underwear are made with Oeko-Tex 100 Certified fabrics, which contain no PFOAs, the toxic chemical that was recently discovered in Thinx underwear and is a known contributor to cancer, thyroid issues, liver damage, and fertility issues.

“In the case of TomboyX First Line products, our factory partners maintain robust in-house processes and engage third-party testing to confirm that PFOA and PFOS, known toxins and carcinogens from the PFAS family, are not present,” Julie Nomi, VP of Product at TomboyX, told INSIDER.

They’re also ethically produced in women-owned factories that pay living wages, and are made with sustainable materials.

My experience using TomboyX’s leakproof underwear:

As someone with a relatively unpredictable, short, and heavy period, leakproof underwear is a great idea for me. I’ve tried Thinx and other period underwear brands before, but the nagging sense of dysphoria and the fact that my body shape just likes a boxer brief better (my thighs chafe without a long underwear style) made the whole thing just not worth it for me – and that was before I learned about all the chemicals used to make them.

I’m not going to lie, at first, the trunks feel a little … present. But in my experience, this is common across all menstrual underwear. Since I’m so used to TomboyX’s normal underwear, they were ultimately comfortable and familiar enough that I soon forgot about the extra fabric between my legs. I wore them to bed the night before I started my period (a lucky guess) and though I bled a lot while I slept, there was no stain on my sheets, and no leakage anywhere. I honestly didn’t realize I had started at all until I went to the bathroom. I washed them and wore them later on that week during my heaviest day, and there was no discomfort or leaking. I didn’t get that heavy feeling I sometimes get when I know I’ve bled through a tampon.

The bottom line:

Overall, my experience wearing the leakproof underwear was so delightful and affirming – it made the whole ordeal of having a period less of a burden.

Unlike other menstrual underwear, TomboyX’s First Line Leakproof designs give ample leak protection to those who might not enjoy a feminine style of underwear, and their toxic-chemical-free construction makes them a potentially safer alternative to the period panties offered by other brands.