Tommy Hilfiger joins Calvin Klein, Lord & Taylor, and Gap in closing a major flagship store in New York

Tommy Hilfiger is closing its New York Fifth Avenue global flagship store.

It joins a list of retailers including Calvin Klein and Lord & Taylor that have recently closed flagship stores in New York.

The flagship store as we know it is changing. Experts say that large flagship stores that do not offer exciting and engaging experiences are no longer effective marketing tools for brands.

Tommy Hilfiger is the latest brand to give up on Fifth Avenue.

News broke Monday that the retailer would be closing its global flagship store in New York. A spokesperson for Tommy Hilfiger did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment or confirm when this location would close.

“In line with our strategic objective to further reach and engage with digitally savvy North American consumers, we will focus on next generation retail experiences and partnerships to stay ahead of today’s continuously changing shopping habits and preferences,” Daniel Grieder, chief executive officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, told WWD.

Grieder also said that the retailer would be closing its Tommy Hilfiger store on Collins Avenue in Miami at the end of next month.

“Leveraging our store-of-the-future concepts rolled out in the global retail landscape, going forward North America will be the lighthouse region to develop and test new modular, digitally infused retail concepts,” he said.

“We continue to invest in tommy.com and the ongoing expansion of strong wholesale distribution partners that keep consumers at the heart of our brand.”

Tommy Hilfiger joins retailers including Gap, Lord & Taylor, and Ralph Lauren that have also closed flagship stores in New York in recent months. Calvin Klein, which is owned by the same parent company as Tommy Hilfiger, also plans to close its nearby Madison Avenue flagship store this spring.