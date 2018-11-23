Tommy John, one of our favorite underwear startups, is having a huge Black Friday sale — here’s what to buy

By
Amir Ismael, Business Insider US
-

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Tommy John

source
Tommy John

Most undershirts are ill-fitting at the collar, with sleeves either too loose or too tight, and a torso that rarely stays tucked in. After a few wears and washes, they’re barely suitable to sleep in.

If you’re familiar with the headache that comes along with inferior undershirts, Tommy John is the answer to your woes – and right now through November 26, you can save 20% all their underwear, dress shirts, undershirts, and more plus get free shipping on all orders over $100.

Here at Insider Picks, we’ve reviewed undershirts, dress shirts, women’s underwear, and even workout gear from Tommy John – and it’s become a favorite brand among our team. With such quality products, Tommy John offers a great bang for your buck at full price, but the deals are even better this holiday season.

Whether you’re shopping for gifts or replacing the contents of your own underwear drawer, this is a sale you do not want to miss.

Check out our favorite styles on sale below, or go straight to Tommy John’s site now.

Looking for more deals? We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the internet.

Second Skin Crew Neck Stay Tucked Undershirt

source
Tommy John

Tommy John Second Skin Crew Neck Stay Tucked Undershirt, $34.40 (Originally $43) [You save $8.60]

Read our full review on Tommy John undershirts here.

Men’s Cool Cotton Nordic Print Boxer Brief

source
Tommy John

Tommy John Cool Cotton Nordic Print Boxer Brief, $24.80 (Originally $31) [You save $6.20]

Men’s Second Skin Lounge Pant

source
Tommy John

Tommy John Second Skin Lounge Pant, $47.20 (Originally $59) [You save $11.80]

Men’s Casual Socks

source
Tommy John

Tommy John Casual Socks, $12.80 (Originally $16) [You save $3.20]

Men’s Slim Fit Stay-Tucked Dress Shirt

source
Tommy John

Tommy John Slim Fit Stay-Tucked Dress Shirt, $118.40 (Originally $148) [You save $29.60]

Read our full review on the Tommy John Stay-Tucked Dress Shirt here.

Women’s Air Cheeky Panties

source
Tommy John

Tommy John Air Cheeky Panties, $22.40 (Originally $28) [You save $5.60]

Read our full review on Tommy John women’s underwear here.

Women’s Second Skin Stay-Tucked Camisole

source
Tommy John

Tommy John Second Skin Stay-Tucked Camisole, $25.60 (Originally $36) [You save $10.40]

Women’s Second Skin Thong

source
Tommy John

Tommy John Second Skin Thong, $16 (Originally $20) [You save $4]

Read our full review on Tommy John women’s underwear here.

Women’s Lounge Jogger

source
Tommy John

Tommy John Women’s Lounge Jogger, $51.20 (Originally $64) [You save $12.80]

Women’s Gingerbread Stay Up Dress Sock

source
Tommy John

Tommy John Gingerbread Stay Up Dress Sock, $12.80 (Originally $16) [You save $3.20]