Underwear startup Tommy John now makes ultra-comfortable bras — here’s what each style is like to wear

A comfortable bra is something you can never own too many of.

Tommy John, the brand behind our favorite underwear and loungewear, has launched women’s bras ($48-$78) to add to our collection.

As expected, they’re soft, comfortable, and supportive. They’re currently available in two fabrics and four silhouettes. Find our reviews of each style, below.

There was once a time when I was positively itching to release myself from the shackles of my bra by the time I got home. I don’t have that problem anymore, thanks to bras from new brands like ThirdLove, Lively, and True&Co. I don’t even mind wearing my bra the whole day.

I believe you can’t have too much of a good thing, at least in the case of a comfortable bra. That’s why you should be excited by the newest bra launch by undergarments brand Tommy John.

As product testers and reviewers, there are brands we like, and then there are brands we revere; Tommy John certainly belongs to the latter. The new bra collection is the final nail in the trophy case of Tommy John’s greatest hits, which include boxers, underwear, and loungewear.

The bra collection currently consists of two types of fabric (Cool Cotton and Second Skin) and these four silhouettes:

It took two years to develop, during which time the team considered important features like support, fit, breathability, and flexibility, and how they would come together in one all-around comfortable bra.

The Cool Cotton Lightly Lined Wireless Bra, for example, has a perforated cup lining to keep you sweat free on the muggiest days. Meanwhile, the Second Skin version has one single, seamless back band, rather than a hook closure, a design that works better with the silky nature of the fabric.

If you don’t need as much support but still want to cover up, Tommy John also makes bralettes – casual but no less functional undergarments. You can refer to the diagram below to decide which style is best for you.

The bras aren’t too expensive ($48-$78), at least not when you compare them to a single piece of the brand’s underwear, which can cost up to $28 a pair. We would recommend pairing your chosen bra with a matching (or not) piece of underwear, if you can, because Tommy John’s underwear is truly the best you can buy right now.

In terms of style, the bras are simple. Nowadays, however, comfort – usually driven by simple, pared down design – is the new sexy, and the Tommy Johns and ThirdLoves of the world are overshadowing traditional brands like Victoria’s Secret as a result.

We tested four of the bras and you can find our detailed thoughts on each below. The bottom line is that they live up to their claims of comfort, albeit with a couple minor fit concerns.

Second Skin Lightly Lined Wireless Bra

I was excited to meet the bra envisioned by the same minds behind the most comfortable underwear in my closet, and – for the most part – the bra lived up to high expectations.

The Second Skin Bralette, like the Second Skin underwear, is next-level soft, cool, and comfortable for a full day of wear. While I typically avoid bralettes as a 32DD, this gave me ample support thanks to substantial materials, adjustable straps, and the overall combined strength of an unbroken system (sort of like a sling) that results from a wide, non-clasped band in the back.

However, that latter bit also happens to be my singular complaint. As a 32DD with a relatively narrow band size and a comparatively larger chest, getting this on without a clasp was not enjoyable. For a few seconds, it felt like squeezing into a plastic straw. But, given all the other pros, that certainly isn’t a deal breaker. Maybe just skip it if you’re a similar size and doing eight backstage changes per night. – Mara Leighton, reporter

Cool Cotton Lightly Lined Wireless Bra

Cool Cotton Lightly Lined Wireless Bra, $72, available in 5 colors I was a bit nervous to try this bra, as I’ve never had success with wireless bras. But I had a great experience with the Cool Cotton Lightly Lined Wireless. It feels super light, and offers excellent support; I even prefer it to some of my underwire bras. As a 34DD who often finds straps and bands to be uncomfortably tight, these were no trouble to get into, and fit perfectly on the first try. I also enjoy the underwear, which is an excellent fit (I’m comfortable wearing it with Spandex and tight dresses), and made of unbelievably soft material. – Monica Chin, senior tech reporter I have two distinct temperatures: freezing cold and overheating, which is why I was excited to try this ultra-breathable bra that claimed to keep me perspiration-free. I wore this bra on a warmer day while running errands and was so happy because this bra wasn’t drenched in sweat at the end of the day. However, I was expecting the bra to be lightly padded, but the padding was thicker than every other bra I own. I chose my size in this bra based off of the company’s size guide and actually wound up sizing down from my typical size, 32C, so I was even more confused as to why the padding was so thick. I loved how this bra was soft and kept me cool, and if it wasn’t quite as thick, it could have been comfortable enough to wear often. – Ciannah Gin, editorial fellow

Second Skin Scoop Bralette

I pretty much live in bralettes during the weekend – especially after trying Tommy John’s, I can’t imagine going back to bras. The Scoop Bralette is comfortable for many reasons. Individually, they seem like small details, but they all add up to an undergarment that’s the whole package. The Second Skin fabric, my favorite of the brand’s, is buttery soft, smooth, and stretchy. There are no itchy, annoying tags. The pads are removable. And there’s a “Power Mesh” that supports my chest without squishing it. – Connie Chen, reporter

Second Skin Triangle Bralette

I’m a big fan of Tommy John underwear. My underwear drawer is almost exclusively filled with Cool Cotton Briefs, so I was excited when the team found out the company was launching women’s bras. I decided to try the Second Skin Triangle Bralette as a replacement for the sports bras I normally wear when I’m home; the first time I tried it on I didn’t love it, but once I removed the pads (I hate really any amount of padding in bras) everything changed. The bralette is soft and stretchy with adjustable straps and offers comparable support to the sports bras I typically gravitate to for at-home comfort. The small size fits my 34C bust perfectly. – Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy